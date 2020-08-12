"Mahesh Bhatt's 'Sadak 2' Hurts Hindu Sentiments", Says VHP Leader Vijay Shankar Tiwari

Mahesh Bhatt's upcoming film, Sadak 2 has landed in legal turmoil minutes after its trailer release, as Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vijay Shankar Tiwari recently called out the director for ‘hurting religious sentiments of Hindus’. Taking to his Twitter handle, Vijay Shankar Tiwari alleged that the film is full of ‘nepotism products’ and accused Mahesh Bhatt of encouraging them. In his tweet, the VHP spokesperson also urged the Centre to take strict legal action against the makers. Vijay Shankar Tiwari tweeted in Hindi, which roughly translated to: "Mahesh Bhatt-directed film Sadak 2 has once again insulted the Hindu faith, which will be shown on Hotstar. The film is filled only with products of nepotism and Mahesh Bhatt is encouraging them. The central government should take action on this."

Vijay Shankar Tiwari's tweet:

All about Sadak 2:

Sadak 2 is the sequel to the 1991 film, Sadak, which features actors Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in the leading roles. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt and produced by Mukesh Bhatt under their banner Vishesh Films, the film follows the story of Ravi's depression and how he helps a young woman's encounter with a godman. The movie later exposes this fake guru running an ashram.

Sadak 2 trailer

The shooting of the film began on May 18, 2019, and was shot in various locations across the country like Ooty, Mumbai, Mysore, and Uttarakhand. The movie features Bollywood and Marathi actor Makarand Deshpande playing a key role. The upcoming film will premiere on August 28, 2020, on Disney+ Hotstar. Reportedly, Sadak 2 was initially scheduled for release on March 25, 2020. However, just like many films and shows in India, the movie got postponed due to the unprecedented Coronavirus in the country.

