Milap Zaveri And Sanjay Gupta Hail BMC For Containing COVID-19 Cases In Mumbai

Filmmaker Milap Zaveri and Sanjay Gupta praised the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for their work to contain the COVID-19 outbreak and the fact that Mumbai has had below 1000 cases, two days in a row. The filmmakers took to their social media handle to talk about the current status of COVID-19 -- total cases, and recovery rate. Read on:

Bollywood filmmakers hail BMC for COVID-19 containment

On Tuesday evening, August 11, 2020, the official social media handle of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) posted Coronavirus updates for August 11, 6:00 pm. In the post, BMC attached a photo that talked about the current status and details of COVID-19 in Mumbai. This post was retweeted by a few dozen people including two Bollywood directors Milap Zaveri and Sanjay Gupta. Here is the official social media post by BMC:

Within 5 minutes of the original post by BMC, Zaveri took to its official social media handle and shared this post. In his own post, the actor wrote, “#Mumbai under 1000 cases 2nd day in a row”. Whereas on the other hand, Gupta shared this post and captioned it saying, “Well done. @mybmc. We are with you and proud of you”. Here are the official social media posts by Milap Zaveri and Sanjay Gupta:

#Mumbai under 1000 cases 2nd day in a row ðŸ‘ðŸ’ª https://t.co/8AzBODyudR — Milap (@zmilap) August 11, 2020

Well done @mybmc

We are with you and proud of you. ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ https://t.co/6jk6mOlLG5 — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) August 11, 2020

According to the BMC report, there are a total of 917 positive patients in Mumbai. The total number of positive patients who have been recovered and discharged is 1154. There are zero active patients in the city according to BMC's social media post. Whereas on August 11, 2020, 48 people succumbed to COVID-19. The current recovery rate of the Mumbai district is 79%, whereas the growth rate from August 4 to August 11 has been 0.79%.

The official report also claims that the doubling rate of COIVD-19 in Mumbai is 88 days whereas till now over six lakh people have conducted the COVID-19 test. The report also revealed that there are over 5000 active buildings sealed in Mumbai.

