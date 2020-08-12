Shraddha Kapoor Hails SC's Ruling That Daughters Have Equal Coparcenary Rights; See Post

Shraddha Kapoor recently spoke about the Supreme Court’s decision on gender equality and the Hindu Succession Act. The Bollywood actor hailed this decision and took to her official social media handle to talk about the same. She shared an article by Bar and Bench about the Hindu Succession Act which states that daughters are to be given an equal share of coparcenary rights in the property. Read on:

Shraddha Kapoor in favour of Hindu Succession Act

Taking to her official social media handle on August 11, Shraddha Kapoor shared an article by Bar and Bench. This article talked about the new changes in the Hindu Succession Act which state that daughters now have equal rights to the property, like the son, even if they are born before the 2005 amendment. The Ek Villain actor shared this in her Instagram story and captioned it saying, “About time! #Equality”. Here is the official social media post by the actor:

ALSO READ |Sonam Kapoor Ahuja On Zomato's New Period Leaves System: 'Better Late Than Never'

According to the publication's reports, a Three-Judge Bench was appointed to discuss and pass this notion. It included Justice S Abdul Nazeer, Justice Arun Mishra, and Justice M R Shah. They passed the verdict that gave equal rights to women in the family’s ancestral property and it will also have a retrospective effect, meaning it will be applied to those who are born before and after 2005.

ALSO READ |Sunny Leone Endorses Her Own Brand In Stunning Photos; See Pics Here

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in films like Saaho and Baaghi 3. Baaghi 3 was released in 2020 and it failed to impress critics and the audience, whereas Saaho, which featured Prabhas in the lead role, was a box-office hit. It garnered the actor a huge fan following in the southern states of India, and also received massive acclaim from critics for her performance in the film.

ALSO READ |Fans Want To See Charlize Theron As Captain Marvel, Not Brie Larson; See Pic

ALSO READ |Ankita Lokhande Celebrates Janmashtami 2020, Shares A Devotional Post; See Here



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.