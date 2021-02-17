'Haseena Maan Jayegi' Cast: Actors Who Nailed It In This David Dhawan Comedy Caper

Govinda’s Haseena Maan Jayegi is one of the most loved movies of Bollywood whose lively and hilarious characters were extremely loved by the audiences. Released in 1999, this comedy movie was inspired by a 1966 film, Pyar Kiye Jaa, and directed by popular filmmaker David Dhawan. Haseena Maan Jayegi cast some of the most iconic actors from the Hindi entertainment industry namely Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Batra, Karisma Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, Kader Khan and many other prolific actors. Know more about Haseena Maan Jayegi's cast members and see what roles they played in the film.

Haseena Maan Jayegi's cast

Govinda

Govinda essayed one of the lead roles in the movie essaying a dual role of Monu as well as Chachaji. He played the role of Sanjay Dutt’s brother and Kader Khan’s notorious son who loves to prank his father aiming to steal money from him. Govinda’s Haseena Maan Jayegi was a massive hit among the fans and his role was loved and appreciated by the audience. Some of his other popular movies include Hatya, Swarg, Shola Aur Shabnam, Aankhen, Kunwara, etc.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt played the role of the other son of Kader Khan and brother of Govinda named Sonu, who is the partner in crime with his brother. Sanjay Dutt has also essayed such famous roles in other movies such as Rocky, Jung, Munna Bhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Blue, Rascals, PK, and many others.

Pooja Batra

Pooja Batra was also a significant member of Haseena Maan Jayegi who was seen playing the love interest of Sanjay Dutt’s character in the film. Pooja Batra also appeared in a variety of other films such as Virasat, Farz, ABCD 2, Nayak: The Real Hero, Saazish, Parwana and a couple of other movies.

Also read Pooja Hegde Becomes A Part Of Ram Charan's 'Acharya' Movie, To Join Shoot This Week

Karisma Kapoor

Actor Karisma Kapoor essayed the role of Ritu in the film who is the love interest of Govinda’s character. This was one of the famous comedy movies of Karisma Kapoor and was loved by her fans. Some of her other comedy movies include Chal Mere Bhai, Judwaa, Biwi No1, Hero No1, Andaz Apna Apna, and several others.

Also read 'Real Tevar' Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About Them

Paresh Rawal

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Paresh Rawal too was seen in a hilariously amazing role of a Nepali watchman Bhootnath in the movie. As Paresh Rawal is best-known for his spectacular comic performances, some of his comedy movies include Bhool Bhulaiyya, Bhagam Bhag, Hera Pheri, Phir Hera Pheri, Welcome, Chup Chup Ke, and several others.

Also read Lut Gaye Cast: The Jubin Nautiyal Music Video Releases On Feb 17, Check Out Its Cast Here

Also read The Big Day Cast: Details About The Couples From Netflix Show And Their Weddings

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.