The Big Day Cast: Details About The Couples From Netflix Show And Their Weddings

Indian weddings are known for their grand and unique celebrations all over the world. Netflix has weaved together six such stories of Indian weddings in its recent docuseries The Big Day. The series shows Indian weddings in all its vibrant and colourful glory and has also focused on some of the rituals and traditions. The docuseries released its first three parts on Valentine’s Day and they are being received well by audiences all over the world. The show is currently the number 2 trending show in India on Netflix. The series offers an intimate look at great Indian weddings. As the first three episodes dropped on Netflix, a lot of people have been wondering about The Big Day couples on the show. For all the people who are wondering about The Big Day cast and their weddings on the show, here is everything you need to know about them.

The Big Day couples

Aditya Wadhwani and Gayeti Singh

According to a report by express.co.uk, Aditya Wadhwani and Gayeti Singh are an inter-religious couple. They had a modern wedding but on a small scale. Their intimate affair with only the people closest to them was enjoyed by the viewers of the show.

Pallavi Bishnoi and Rajat Swarup

The fresh take on traditional Kanyadaan was the highlight of their wedding. For the couple, their wedding was all about equality and not dwelling on the opinion of other people about them. The ritual of Kanyadaan means to give a bride away. However, the couple gave this ancient ritual a modern twist.

Ami Pandya and Nithin Zacharias

The couple is often described as the ‘Power Couple’ of The Big Day cast. Ami is someone who does not shy away from speaking her mind. Their big day showed how growth is an important factor in a relationship. The proposal earned the hearts of millions of fans.

Nikhita Iyar and Mukund Chillakanti

Nikhita and Mukund had their lavish wedding in Chennai. The couple came back from San Francisco as they wanted to have an Indian wedding and honour their roots. Nikitha works in business development and had shared some photos on her Instagram handle.

Tyrone Braganza and Daniel Bauer

Tyrone and Daniel will be remembered as the first same-sex Indian wedding to have aired on Netflix. Daniel is a makeup artist while Tyrone works at a company called Diversity solutions. He and his partner Tyrone opted for a german church wedding. Their wedding was a lesson to all the fans that love stands tall despite all the conventional thinking.

Aman Kapur and Divya Khandelwal

Aman Kapur and Divya Khandelwal gave their fans some serious wedding goals with their unique wedding and stood out from other The Big Day Couples. The couple impressed everyone with their 100% sustainably created wedding in Bishangarh. They made sure that everything in their wedding was locally sourced giving their wedding a touch of modern celebrations.

