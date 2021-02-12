'Real Tevar' Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About Them

Real Tevar is an action drama Telugu film which is written and directed by Koratala Siva. The film released in 2015 and its plot follows the story of a young man who inherits his father’s business empire and adopts a remote village called Devarakota. He then starts working for the development and progress of the village and makes efforts to improve their standard of living. A number of experienced actors have played various characters in this film. Have a look at the actors who are a part of the cast of Real Tevar.

Real Tevar cast

Mahesh Babu as Harsha Vardhan

Mahesh Babu has played the lead role of Harsh Vardhan in the cast of Real Tevar. His role is that of a young man who is determined to change the lives of the villagers. Mahesh Babu is arguably one of the most popular actors in Telugu cinema at the moment. Some of his top films include Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Brahmotsavam, Spyder and more. He had also won the Filmfare Award for the Best Actor for Real Tevar.

Shruti Haasan as Charuseela

Shruti Haasan has played the lead role opposite Mahesh Babu in the Real Tevar cast. She has worked in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films as well. Some of her popular films include Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, Gabbar Is Back, Behen Hogi Teri, Welcome Back and many more. She has a number of upcoming film projects in times to come, including Pitta Kathalu, Vakeel Saab and others.

Jagapathi Babu as Ravikanth

Jagapathi Babu is one of the most experienced actors in the cast of this film. While he has predominantly worked in Telugu films, he has also made appearances in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam films. He was last seen in the film Miss India, that had released last year on Netflix.

Rajendra Prasad as Narayana Rao

Rajendra Prasad is yet another highly experienced actor in this film’s star cast. He has been around the film industry for over four decades. He had last worked in hundreds of films in his professional career and will be next seen in the film Gaali Sampath.

