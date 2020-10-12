Would Haunting Of Bly Manor Cast Be As Spooky If The Show Was Remade In Bollywood?

The Haunting of Bly Manor is Netflix's new horror series that is a spiritual successor to 2018's acclaimed show The Haunting of Hill House. This new show shares many of the same actors who were featured in The Haunting of Hill House. The Haunting of Bly Manor is a modern adaptation of Henry James' horror novellas, The Turn of the Screw and The Romance of Certain Old Clothes. Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Amelia Eve, T'Nia Miller, and Tahirah Sharif feature in the lead roles in The Haunting of Bly Manor.

The show tells the story of a governess who moves to Bly Manor to take care of two orphaned children. However, she soon realizes that there is something supernatural haunting the hallways of Bly Manor at night. Here are some Bollywood actors who could have played the lead roles in The Haunting of Bly Manor was filmed in the Bollywood movie industry.

The Haunting of Bly Manor cast if it was made in Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra as Danielle "Dani" Clayton

Danielle "Dani" Clayton is the lead character in The Haunting of Bly Manor. She is the governess who moves into Bly Manor to take care of two strange children who have lost their parents. Priyanka Chopra could perfectly play the role of Dani in a Bollywood remake.

Sonu Sood as Peter Quint

Sonu Sood is renowned for playing negative roles in Bollywood. Peter Quint is a ghost and one of the main antagonists in The Haunting of Bly Manor. Sonu Sood would be able to showcase Peter Quint's menacing side with ease.

Taapsee Pannu as Jamie

Jamie is the gardener at Bly Manor. She is short-tempered and does not work well with people, but at the same time, she can also be compassionate and is a strong woman from a troubled background. Taapsee Pannu is known for playing strong female characters so she can definitely portray a Bollywood version of Jamie.

Richa Chadha as Hannah Grose

Richa Chadha could play the role of Hannah Grose in the Bollywood remake of The Haunting of Bly Manor. Hannah Grose is the kind-hearted housekeeper of Bly Manor. She cares deeply for the children and the Bly property. However, Hannah Grose has a dark secret that is hidden from everyone, including herself.

Ranbir Kapoor as Owen Sharma

Ranbir Kapoor can perfectly play the role of Cook Owen Sharma. Owen is the cook of Bly Manor who makes lunch and dinner for the kids and staff. He is a passionate man who loves to cook and is always friendly to everyone around him. Owen is in Bly to take care of his ailing mother who suffers from dementia.

Kiara Advani as Rebecca Jessel

Kiara Advani could play the role of former governess Rebecca Jessel. Rebecca worked as the children's caretaker before Dani. However, she seemingly took her own life after Peter Quint, her lover, disappeared without a trace.

Amitabh Bachchan as Henry Wingrave

Henry Wingrave is the guardian of his niece and nephew, Flora and Miles Wingrave. Henry does not want to take care of the kids due to personal reasons, which is why he hires Dani as a governess. Henry is a complicated and flawed character, who could be perfectly played by Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan.

