'The Haunting Of Bly Manor' New Character Posters Gives A Spooky Glimpse Of Upcoming Show

The Haunting of Bly Manor is an upcoming anthology supernatural horror drama series on Netflix. It is a spiritual follow-up sequel of The Haunting of Hill House, which released in 2018 and earned many praises from the audiences. Ahead of its premiere, the makers have released new character posters.

'The Haunting of Bly Manor' new character posters out

Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Kate Siege and Oliver Jackson-Cohen, from The Haunting of Hill House cast, will be seen playing all-new characters in this second part. The Haunting of Bly Manor cast also features T’Nia Miller, Catherine Parker, Rahul Kohli, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Amelie Smith and Amelie Eve.

Victoria Pedretti portrays the role of Dani Clayton, a babysitter who looks after two very unusual children, and Jackson-Cohen will essay the character of Peter Quint, a charming fellow. Henry Thomas and Kate Siegel are cast in undisclosed roles. The Haunting of Bly Manor will be streaming on Netflix from October 9, 2020.

'The Haunting of Bly Manor' plot

The story is said to show a young caretaker hired by a man to look after his niece and nephew at the family country house after the two kids fall into his care. As she reaches the Bly estate, the governess begins to see spirits and ghosts who are haunting the premises. The Haunting of Bly Manor plot is described as “a gothic romance ghost story based on the stories of Henry James,” by the makers.

The Haunting of Bly Manor is created by Mike Flanagan, who also created The Haunting of Hill House. It is loosely based on the 1898 horror novella The Turn of the Screw by Henry James. While the creative team and many of the cast of Hill House is making a comeback for Bly Manor, the storytelling of the two series will not be connected with each other. It has generated good hype among the viewers. The show is said to have nine episodes.

