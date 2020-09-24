'The Haunting Of Bly Manor' Trailer Promises More Sinister Ghosts; Check Release Date

The Haunting of Bly Manor is an upcoming anthology supernatural horror drama series on Netflix. It is a spiritual follow-up sequel of The Haunting of Hill House, which released in 2018 and gained many appreciations from the audiences. After set photos and a teaser, an official full-length trailer has now released.

The Haunting of Bly Manor trailer

Netflix has dropped the first The Haunting of Bly Manor trailer for its horror fans. The 2:42 minute video, shows the spooky gothic love story, giving a glimpse of the new house and family. It starts with a girl who talks to dolls, which are said to be haunted. Victoria Pedretti appears as the nanny who is called in the Bly Manor to take care of two children.

Ahead, it shows a person having dreams of the dead, moving dolls, spirits and ghosts who like the new young nanny, even trying to get physical with her. The trailer did not reveal much about the horrific lake and what story it will be surrounded around. It focuses on the new house. The Haunting of Bly Manor is scheduled to premiere on October 9, 2020, on Netflix.

The Haunting of Bly Manor cast

Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Kate Siege and Oliver Jackson-Cohen, from The Haunting of Hill House cast, will appear playing all-new characters. The Haunting of Bly Manor cast also features T’Nia Miller, Catherine Parker, Rahul Kohli, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Amelie Smith and Amelie Eve. Victoria Pedretti portrays the role of Dani Clayton, a governess who looks after two very unusual children, and Jackson-Cohen will essay the character of Peter Quint, a charming fellow. Henry Thomas and Kate Siegel are cast in undisclosed roles.

The Haunting of Bly Manor plot

The story is said to show a young caretaker hired by a man to look after his niece and nephew at the family country house after the two kids fall into his care. As she reaches the Bly estate, the governess begins to see spirits and ghosts who are haunting the premises. The Haunting of Bly Manor plot is described as, “a gothic romance ghost story based on the stories of Henry James,” by the makers.

The Haunting of Bly Manor is created by Mike Flanagan, who also created The Haunting of Hill House. It is loosely based on the 1898 horror novella The Turn of the Screw by Henry James. While the creative team and many of the cast of Hill House is making a comeback for Bly Manor, the storytelling of the two series will not be connected with each other. It has generated good hype among the viewers.

