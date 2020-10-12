Justice League's Snyder Cut Could Have More Of Deathstroke, Hints Joe Manganiello

The Director’s cut of Justice League will have several sequences that did not make it to the theatrical version. Joe Manganiello was seen in the post-credit scene of the movie in a cameo appearance as Deathstroke. Now the actor revealed whether the audiences will get to see more of him in the upcoming version.

Also Read | Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' To Be A Four-hour-long Miniseries; Details Inside

Joe Manganiello on Deathstroke in Zack Snyder’ Justice League

In a recent interview with Collider, Joe Manganiello shed some light on what the audiences’ can expect of Deathstroke in The Snyder Cut. He said that if he was a part of Zack Snyder’ Justice League, that would not be his place to announce it and it would be the filmmaker’s place. The actor stated that whether or not that is happening, the answer is below his Non-Discloser Agreement (NDA), or whatever people want to call it.

Manganiello mentioned that on his social media, he talked about how there was an original end credit sequence that was altered for the release of Justice League. He asserted that once Batman was cancelled, the studios changed that scene. So, even though it did not make its way to the theatrical version, he wrote about it on social media. There is an original scene which will be restored to what it was originally, he noted.

Also Read | Ben Affleck Might Return As Bruce Wayne In A Solo Batman Film BUT On One Condition

Also Read | Ben Affleck To Return As Batman In 'The Flash' Starring Ezra Miller

Joe Manganiello was seen as Slade Wilson / Deathstroke at the very end of Justice League. Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor calls him in order to form an alliance against the superheroes. The cameo made many fans excited with a comic accurate suit.

The actor was set to play the DC Comics character ahead in a solo Batman film starring Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne, along with producing and directing the project. However, Affleck stepped down as the detective superhero due to unknown reasons. Now, there are also rumours that he could don the character again in a standalone movie. The venture could also feature Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke. But no official confirmation is made yet.

Also Read | Superman Can Be Seen In A Black Suit In This Clip From Zack Snyder's Justice League; Watch

The Director’s Cut of Justice League will be available in four parts, one hour each, making it a miniseries. Zack Snyder will reportedly rework on the score, visual effects and more. The estimated cost of the venture is more than $30 million. It is scheduled to premiere on HBO Max in early or mid-2021. The Snyder Cut has huge hype among the fans who campaigned for it, for around three years.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.