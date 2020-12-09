Have A Look At Some Of Dharmendra's Unseen Photos That Bring Back Old Memories

Dharmendra remains one of the most popular and evergreen actors of the Hindi film industry who used to be a heartthrob. His acting career has spanned over six decades and he has worked in a number of blockbuster films. Unlike many of the actors of his age and seniority, he is very active on social media and keeps on posting his pictures and videos. Many of these pictures are from old times which serve as memories for his fans. Let us take a look at some of his unseen pictures and memories.

Have a look at some of Dharmendra’s unseen photos

Dharmendra was known to be one of the most popular actors of Bollywood who worked in all genres of films. While the veteran actors used to frequently remain in the headlines and under the watch of media, there are several photos of the actors which are hardly seen by anyone.

This picture has the actor having a candid moment with his sons, Bobby and Sunny Deol, who would later go on to become actors themselves. Dharmendra is seen lifting a young Bobby Deol up, as a teenager Sunny Deol watches.

The second one from Dharmendra’s old photos sees a rather younger version of the actor, as his charming aura is captured by the photographer. The picture that follows sees the star sitting on the ground, having a calm moment. The photo that follows after is one of the rarest and oldest pictures of him. This is another one of Dharmendra's unseen photos which apparently dates back to before his acting career even began. His several old photos reveal the charm that the actor has possessed all his life.

Dharmendra made his entry into the world of films in 1980 with the movie Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. In the long history of his career, Dharmendra has worked in a number of films such as Lalkar, Dharam Veer, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Dream Girl, Yamla Pagla Deewana, among a huge list of films. His most memorable role came in Sholay, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini. Dharmendra eventually entered politics and even became a Member of Parliament in Lok Sabha. The legendary actor turned 85 on December 8.

