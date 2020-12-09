'Dil Bechara', 'Soorarai Pottru' Top Google's Year In Search 2020 List; Check Details

Google India has released its annual year-ender list for the current year in several categories such as movies, songs, sports events, TV/Web series, and many more. Speaking about movies, late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara emerged as the top trending movie of the year. The movie is the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra. The movie featured Sanjana Sanghi and was released on Disney+ Hostar on July 24, 2020. The film broke the viewership record and became the biggest movie opener on the online streaming platform.

Top Google's Year in Search 2020 list

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' Most Tweeted 2020 Film; Only Bollywood Movie In Top 3

Tamil action-drama Soorarai Pottru which was produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga, was ranked second on the list. The movie is directed by Sudhan Kongara and starred Suriya, Paresh Rawal and Aparna Balamurali. The movie, which was released on Amazon Prime Video, also featured Urvashi, Mohan Babu in supporting roles.

Also read: 'Dil Bechara' Star Sanjana Sanghi Signs 2nd Film After Sushant-starrer; To Star In 'Om'

Bollywood biopics like Tanhaji, Shakuntala Devi, and Gunjan Saxena captured the top five spots. Tanhaji was directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Ajay Devgn who also starred in the movie along with Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in the lead roles. The movie was released in conventional theatres in January.

Biographical comedy-drama, Shakuntala Devi was directed by Anu Menon and was produced by Sony Pictures Networks India and Vikram Malhotra. The movie starred Vidya Balan along with Jisshu Sengupta, Sanya Malhotra and Amit Sadh. Gunjan Saxena was produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios and was directed by Sharan Sharma. The lead is played by Janhvi Kapoor, alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in supporting roles.

Also read: 'Soorarai Pottru' Review: Fans Hail Suriya And Aparna's Performance, Say 'Surya Is Back'

Other movies like Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani’s Laxmii, Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3, Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo dominated the list. Despite these movies failing to impress the viewers and critics, they created a buzz and also made to the list. The only Hollywood movie to make it to the list was Extraction. Due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic and the intermittent lockdowns, queries on web series flowed with Money Heist topping the list, followed by Indian entries like Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, Bigg Boss 14 and Mirzapur 2.

Image Source: Sanjana Sanghi IG/ Suriya IG

Also read: Samantha Akkineni Calls 'Soorarai Pottru' Film Of The Year In Her Recent Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.