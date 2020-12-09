Kriti Sanon Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says 'absolutely Nothing To Worry About'

Actress Kriti Sanon who was shooting for her upcoming film opposite Rajkummar Rao took to social media to inform her fans that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress further wrote that she is feeling fine and has quarantined herself as per BMC and her doctor’s advice. Kriti in the post thanked her fans for their messages wishing her speedy recovery and posts on social media.

Kriti Sanon tests COVID positive

She shared the note and wrote, “I’d like to inform all that I have tested positive COVID-19. There’s absolutely nothing to worry about as I am feeling fine and have quarantined myself as per BMC and my doctor’s advice. So I’m gonna ride this tide, rest it out and resume work soon. Till then, I’m reading all the warm wishes and they seem to be working. Be safe guys, the pandemic hasn’t gone yet!”

Read: Kriti Sanon Refuses To Remove Face Mask At The Airport On Paparazzi's Request; Watch

Read: Varun Dhawan Confirms Testing COVID-19 Positive; Says 'I Could Have Been More Careful'

Earlier, while returning to Mumbai after wrapping her shooting schedule in Chandigarh, Kriti refused to remove her mask at the airport. The paparazzi present at the airport requested Kriti to remove her face mask for a few seconds so that they could take a picture, but Kriti was firm in her decision and said, "Absolutely, No.''

Apart from Kriti, actor Varun Dhawan also announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 while shooting for his film Jug Jug Jeeyo. The actor shared a post on Instagram and warned people to stay extra cautious while stepping out of the house in these uncertain times. “So as I returned to work in the pandemic era I have contracted covid-19. All precautions were taken by the production but still, nothing is certain in life especially not covid-19. So please be extra careful I believe I could have been more careful. I see the get well soon messages and my spirits are high taking each day at a time. thank u.”

Read: Kriti Sanon Gives Fans A Peek Into Her 'back & Biceps' Workout Session On A Sunday; Watch

Read: Prabhas' 'Adipurush' To Feature Kriti Sanon As The Female Lead?



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.