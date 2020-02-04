Ayushmann Khurrana & Jitendra Kumar Have Some Cute Moments In 'Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho'

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan stars Ayushman Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in lead roles. The movie has become one of the most awaited film with its trailer which gained tremendous responses from the audiences. The first songs from the movie Pyaar Tenu Karda Gabru was released, which was a peppy dance number. Now a new love song Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho is out, and here's what fans had to say.

Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho

The second song from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho. It is sung by Ayushmann Khurrana and the music is composed by Vayu and Tanishk Bagchi. The lyrics are written by Vayu with guitar tune is played by Shomu Seal. The song is released under T-Series label on YouTube.

It is a romantic track that shows Ayushmann and Jitendra’s romantic moments from the film. Ayushmann appears in the released video as he sings the song on a stage set. He is then seen on a bike sitting behind Jitendra and enjoying.

The soothing song also shows a few scenes in which the two seems to have a fight. It has several cute and lovely glimpses of the on-screen couple’s love story, with their ups and downs. The song ends with a small rift scene between Ayushmann and Gajraj Rao.

@ayushmannk Is there anything you're not good at?! #mereliyetumkaafiho is the new song in my playlist which is gonna be on loop!!! 💖

Absolutely in love with your voice ❤❤ — Bhavya (@bhavi0908) February 4, 2020

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a romantic social comedy-drama film. It focuses on homosexuality and same-sex marriage and is a spin-off to the 2017 released, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The film also stars Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo, Pankhuri Awasthy, and Neeraj Singh with others. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is scheduled to release on February 21, 2020.

