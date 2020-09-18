Hazel Keech Hikes 15 Km By Foot To Visit Vaishnodevi Temple; Terms It As The 'hardest'

Hazel Keech is a British-Indian actor, married to cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Both celebrities often take to Instagram to share glimpses of their life with their fans and followers. Hazel recently shared a post full of gratitude when she visited the Vaishno Devi temple in J&K recently. Take a look at their elaborate post on the same and the experience she shared about her 15 km hike.

Hazel Keech's 15 km hike by foot

Bodyguard actor Hazel Keech took to Instagram to share the recent experience she had while on her trip to Vaishnodevi temple. Hazel wrote on her Instagram post that it is by far the hardest thing that she has ever done in her life. She describes the experience of her 15 km hike as a humbling, resilient, emotionally overwhelming, and blessed experience.

She states that she feels blessed after she completed the 15 km hike to the temple by foot after no one believed that she could do it. She captioned her post stating "I didn’t believe I could physically do it, others also didn't believe I could either, emotionally I wavered but spiritually, by any means, I was going to reach the top, and I did! I walked the 15km hike with a steady and steep incline. I don't often put religious posts, I believe religion is a private thing but the climb to Vaishnudevi is more about the will of the human spirit, to be tested against the odds yet still reach the top on pure will and determination..... (it's only when we push ourselves beyond our comfort level that we find out what we are made of) thank you to everyone who supported me in this ❤️ you are in my heart."

Hazel Keech Instagram updates

Hazel Keech recently took to Instagram for her husband Yuvraj Singh. Yuvraj had recently departed to UAE to prepare for the IPL season. Thus she posted an adorable picture of the two having a cute moment together. Take a look.

Hazel also shared a post when she recently started to work out again after a long duration. She could be seen in a black cycling outfit and smiling, however, she does mention that starting an exercise from scratch is difficult but she is glad that she at least started to workout. Take a look at her post.

Promo Image courtesy: Hazel Keech Instagram

