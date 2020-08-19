Hazel Keech Looks Unrecognisable As She Starts Her 1st Day Of Exercise After A Long Break

Actor Hazel Keech, who is best known for her role in Salman's Bodyguard, is quite an active user of social media. Amid the quarantine, Hazel has been sharing various pictures and videos including throwback posts with her followers. She has now started to exercise after a long break amid the lockdown and took to her social media to share the moment with her fans. Keech also penned down a long note with it. Take a look at her post.

Hazel Keech shares a picture from her exercise day out

In the picture, Hazel Keech is seen wearing an all-black outfit and has paired it up with black shoes. She is seen posing for a picture while sitting on her cycle and has her hair tied up in a bun. She wrote in her caption, "Just what the Dr prescribed! A dose of happiness mixed with rain and cycling!".

Hazel Keech further added, "I'll be honest, although I'm smiling in this photo, I was also dying. Its been a very long road of recovery for me over many months and this is the first day I am exercising, which means this was a real struggle". Talking about how hard it is to start from scratch, she said, "But I also know, like anyone else who has to start from scratch again, that this will most likely be the hardest day". In the end, she wrote that she is proud of herself for starting her exercise again.

Fans were quick to react to the picture and took to the comments section to express their thoughts over it. One user wrote, "You are a beautiful and wonderful soul". Another one wrote, "Ma'am you still look beautiful! A soul like yours is unbeatable!â¤ï¸". Another user wrote, "Absolutely healthyâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸ SinghðŸ’ª", while others dropped down the heart emojis for her. (IMAGE SOURCE / HAZEL KEECH INSTAGRAM)

Hazel Keech earlier shared a throwback picture from one of her dance tours. She revealed in her caption that the picture must be from 2003 or 2004. She further added, "Heres a newspaper clipping of our dance troupe after being selected to be part of Bombay Dreams the musical post gruelling auditions". She further revealed that she had some amazing experiences throughout her career and said that she has decided to share it all with her social media family.

