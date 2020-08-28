Hazel Keech Undergoes Foot Physiotherapy; Says 'painful & Ticklish Is A Weird Combination'

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh's wife and Bodyguard actor Hazel Keech recently gave fans a sneak peek into her foot physiotherapy session and said that the experience was both 'painful and ticklish'. On Thursday night, Hazel posted a streak of videos on Instagram stories to share her experience of physiotherapy. The Bigg Boss 7 participant shared how her physiotherapist used a 'different contraption' to heal her pain.

'Painful and ticklish is a weird combination': Hazel Keech

On August 27, Hazel Keech took to Instagram to share her experience of visiting a physiotherapist for treating her foot pain. In the streak of videos shared by the actor, Hazel gave her followers an insight into what a physiotherapy session looks like. In the first video shared by her, the Dharam Sankat Mein actor panned the camera at her physiotherapist to introduce him and revealed the 'different contraption' he used to treat her pain.

During her session, the model-actor jokingly shared how the physiotherapist couldn't stop laughing as she can be heard making some funny noises in the background. She captioned the video, "all the strange noises that happen during physiotherapy". In the following IG story, she panned the camera at herself and said, "painful and ticklish is a weird combination". Furthermore, she also revealed how she was trying to control her laughter because her physiotherapist was laughing at her.

Check out her IG stories below:

Meanwhile, two days ago, Hazel Keech reminisced the good old modelling days and shared a bunch of photographs from one of her first modelling campaigns. In the pictures shared by her, a young Hazel is seen modelling in colourful nightsuits comprising funky patterns. Along with those, she also shared a candid throwback picture of herself, flaunting her million-dollar smile. Thanking her mother for keeping the photographs, she wrote, "Oh wow, what a find! One of my first modelling campaigns along with my first event.... what a good find mummy! Glad you kept these.... and glad you went with me back then to all my events #mamaslove (sic)". Take a look:

