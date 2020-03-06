Ira Khan's Pictures With Hazel Keech Prove That They Share An Endearing Bond

Actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan followed her father's footsteps and entered the entertainment industry. She recently made her directorial debut with a stage play Euripedes' Medea. The play premiered in December last year in all cities in India, and Ira Khan had been sharing some interesting BTS pictures. Take a look at some of Ira Khan's on and off-stage pictures from her play.

Ira Khan's on and off stage play pictures

Ira Khan shared a video and a picture on Hazel Keech's birthday. Hazel Keech had been selected to play the lead role in Ira Khan's play and on the occasion of her birthday, Ira Khan shared a fun BTS video on social media. In the caption, Ira Khan wrote a loving post for Hazel and also talked about the warm equation they share.

A few days back, Ira Khan posted a picture with Hazel Keech. In the picture, Ira Khan is dramatically seen proposing Hazel Keech with the script of their play. In the caption, Ira Khan wrote how she's grateful for Hazel Keech to be a part of her play. She also expressed how happy she was, that Hazel Keech had said yes to be the lead in her play.

This one is another BTS picture shared by Ira Khan while she was engrossed in directing her play. Ira Khan shared that the year had been in her favour and how grateful she had been as her play received positive reviews. Ira Khan also shared another off stage picture with her producer, as they were seen enjoying in the rain.

