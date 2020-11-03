Hazel Keech Reminisces Memories Of Karwa Chauth As She Misses Her Friend This Year

Hazel Keech recently took to Instagram to share some pictures giving glimpses of her previous Karwa Chauth celebrations. In the first picture, she is seen posing with her husband Yuvraj Singh and her friends as they gather for the celebrations. In the second picture, the couple is seen celebrating the festival with another couple. The third picture is the collage of Mehendi applied on the occasion by Hazel Keech.

Hazel Keech posted the picture talking about traditions. She mentioned that some traditions people have from childhood while some people follow because of their family members and some they pick up along the way. She added that Karwa Chauth is something she has always seen in movies and TV, however, the tradition was not followed in her house. Therefore, her friends guided her over the years and celebrated it with so much love and support with her that she follows this tradition now. Hazel Keech mentioned that she is missing all of her friends this year. Take a look at Hazel Keech's photo.

Fans in a huge number complimented Hazel Keech for her pictures. Several uses also praised the couple Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh. One of Hazel Keech's friends also reminisced the good old times with her as she wrote, "What a coincidence.... was just looking at the same picture and the realisation that we cannot meet! @prikaul75 is the rockstar that made it happen". Hazel Keech replied to her comment and stated that "yes i agree, I dunno who ill follow this year â¤ï¸ miss you guys". Take a look at fan reactions on Hazel Keech's picture.

Hazel Keech's birthday wishes mother-in-law

Earlier, Hazel Keech shared a picture with Yuvraj Singh's mother on her birthday. In the picture, the duo is seen flashing a wide smile as they pose for the camera. Both of them were spotted wearing ethnic in the picture. She wrote, "Happy Birthday Sasu Ma â¤ï¸". Take a look.

Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh first met each other in 2011 at a mutual friend's party. In a media interview, Yuvraj Singh revealed that he had tried to convince the actor for quite sometime before she agreed to date him in 2014. After a year of being together, Yuvi finally asked her out during a getaway to Bali. Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh got married in November 2016 and have been together since. The pair celebrated their third anniversary on November 30 last year.

