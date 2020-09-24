Hazel Keech Insists That ‘sexiest Thing In The Universe Is Self’; Read Post

Hazel Keech’s Thursday begins with enlightenment and motivation. Actress and Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s wife Hazel Keech often shares words of wisdom with her thousands of followers. The actress is known for her ‘daily dose of motivation. Hazel’s words are well-received by most of her followers.

Hazel Keech’s motivational post

Hazel Keech shared a motivational post that read, “The sexiest thing in the universe is your true self. You are the Source of your true power. When you are centered and grounded you are SO divinely attractive. It's amazing and irresistible. Because honestly, the sexiest thing about you is your soul, your spirit, your divine consciousness. Enlightenment is sexy.” Hazel Keech was rather keen on spreading some positivity amid her followers.

Check out Hazel Keech’s post

Hazel Keech took to Instagram to share the enlightening post with her 717k and counting followers. The actress accompanied the picture text with the caption, “Yes! Being you with all your imperfections is sexy.” Her picture received several reactions from her followers. One follower wrote, “I really like that.” Another follower was also quick to appreciate Hazel’s words, “Daily dose of motivation and self-love.” Many of her followers poured in heart emoticons on the comments section of the post.

Check out fan reactions on Hazel Keech’s post

Snippet Credits: Hazel Keech's Instagram

This is not the first time that Hazel Keech has shared an inspirational quote on her Instagram. Recently, she had agreed with a post shared with Bipasha Basu and wrote, “Yes! Couldnt agree with you more. I feel what people are missing these days is kindness, understanding, compassion. I feel the world has become a selfish cruel place. Everyone has bad days, everyone is going through something. A little kindness goes a long way. Thanks for this reminder Posted @withregram @bipashabasu #bekind.” The picture that accompanied the caption read, “BEFORE YOU SPEAK, LET YOUR WORDS PASS-THROUGH THREE GATES: "IS IT TRUE?" "IS IT NECESSARY? "IS IT KIND?".”

Check out her recent post here

