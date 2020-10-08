Yuvraj Singh Posts Comical Photo Of Hazel Keech And Him As Children; Fans Left In Splits

When Snapchat released their new 'Baby filter' last year, it became an instant hit everywhere. It was especially popular among sportspersons and other celebrities. Fans used the filter on the entire Indian World Cup squad and even the ICC jumped on the bandwagon, posting pictures of famous cricketers with the babyface filter. Not to be left out, India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has discovered the filter - albeit slightly late.

Yuvraj Singh takes a jab at himself and Hazel Keech

Yuvraj Singh posted an adorable Instagram story of himself and wife Hazel Keech. Yuvi took an older picture and edited it with the baby-face filter, captioning the story with a cheeky caption that read "Child marriage". Both Yuvi and Hazel Keech look like younger versions of themselves, posing with their hands folded.

The pair first met each other in 2011, at a mutual friend's party. In an interview, Yuvraj Singh revealed that he had pursued the actor for quite sometime before she agreed to date him in 2014.

Yes I am engaged 💍cause i found a friend for life in @hazelkeech as mom says a reflection of her ❤️👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/dPI2H9EE6C — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 15, 2015

After a year of being together, Yuvi finally popped the question during a getaway to Bali. Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh got married in November 2016 and have been together since. The pair celebrated their third anniversary on November 30 last year.

Yuvi's potential return to cricket

After announcing his retirement in 2019, Yuvraj Singh has announced that he might make a comeback to cricket. As one of the most popular players in the game, Yuvi's decision has gotten fans very excited at the prospect of getting to watch him again. Yuvi has not played for the Indian team since his ODI game against West Indies in 2017. He played his last T20 game in India in the 2019 edition of the Dream11 IPL for the Mumbai team. he has since been a part of other international cricket franchises.

Last month, the prolific allrounder announced his decision to return to domestic cricket for Punjab. The chairman of the Punjab Cricket Association Puneet Bali said that they had approached Singh to play and mentor the Punjab side. His return to cricket is said to have been inspired by the time he spent training younger Punjab players like Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh and Anmolpreet Singh. While Gill has become a mainstay of the Kolkata opening lineup, Abhishek Sharma has proven useful to the Hyderabad side on multiple occasions.

Image Credits: Yuvraj Singh Instagram

