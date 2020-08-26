Hazel Keech Remembers Her First Few Modelling Assignments; Thanks Mom For Saving Pictures

Actor Hazel Keech recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from one of her first modelling assignments. She could be seen posing for a clothing brand in a few night suits of different patterns. She also thanked her mother for being a strong support system and also being by her side whenever she had a modelling assignment or event. The picture has been receiving a lot of love from her fans as they are fascinated by the throwback post on Hazel Keech's Instagram.

Hazel Keech’s first assignment

Hazel Keech recently took to social media to share a bunch of pictures from her initial modelling days and events. In the picture posted, she has put together three pictures that were a part of one of the first modelling assignments of her career. In the pictures, she is seen working for a garment company that sells night suits of various kinds. She is seen dressed in black, blue, and pink cotton night suits with funky patterns and designs.

There is also a candid picture where she is seen smiling brightly at a celebration or event. She has mentioned that the picture is from one of the first professional functions that she attended while she was still a newcomer.

In the caption for the post, Hazel Keech has expressed how delighted she was to stumble across these memorable pictures from her modelling campaigns. She has mentioned that she has found a few clicks that were a part of one of her first few modelling assignments and events. She also thanked her mother for saving these pictures as they bring back fond memories. Hazel Keech has also thanked her mother for accompanying her to all her events back in the day while explaining how it is all ‘mama’s love’. Have a look at the picture from Hazel Keech’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, fans of Hazel Keech have put out their love and affection for the actor. They have spoken about how she has always been gorgeous and how much she has grown over the years. A few internet users have also put a bunch of emoticons to express better. Have a look at the comments on the post here.

