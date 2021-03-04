'He Makes Work Better': Ram Madhvani Praises Kartik Aaryan For Upcoming Film 'Dhamaka'

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who recently treated fans with the intriguing teaser of his upcoming film Dhamaka, received tons of appreciation from his director Ram Madhvani. Ram took to his Instagram stories and praised Kartik’s spectacular acting and his ability to lay trust in the director’s vision. The director wrote that the Luka Chhupi actor gave his everything to the former’s working style which is worth appreciating.

Ram Madhvani praises Kartik Aaryan

The Aarya director wrote, “Kartik Aaryan gave his all to my way of working which I call the 360-degree system. His involvement, passion, and precise calibration as an actor are something hugely respect. He makes the work better. It would be great to collaborate with him again.” Kartik who was touched by the beautiful note penned by the director quickly responded with a hilarious comment on his Instagram story. Kartik who will be seen playing the role of a news anchor Arjun Pathak in the Netflix film wrote, “Of course we are working together again. Sir sochna bhi mat kisi aur ke saath kaam karne ki.”

The Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety actor surprised fans while sharing the gripping teaser of the film that is sure to leave all mesmerized. the film shows Kartik playing the role of a journalist who promises to speak 'the truth and nothing but the truth'. In the teaser, Kartik looks intense while covering the news of a bomb blast. Kartik who was really excited to work with Ram Madhvani and try a new genre altogether spoke about his experience of working with the director in the suspense thriller film. “Dhamaka has been a very exciting & enriching experience for me as an actor. Working with a maverick like Ram Madhvani has allowed me to explore & showcase a new facet of my personality. I am thrilled that the film will reach audiences & my fans all around the world on Netflix,” the actor said in a statement. Apart from Kartik, Dhamaka also stars Mrunal Thakur, Vikas Kumar, and Vishwajeet Pradhan in pivotal roles.

