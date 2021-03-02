Kartik Aaryan Celebrates 2 Years Of 'Luka Chuppi', He Is 'overwhelmed By The Love'

Kartik Aaryan is celebrating two years of his rom-com Luka Chuppi. The Bollywood actor took to Instagram and shared a video of the song Photo from the film. Along with the post, Kartik thanked his fans and the audience for liking their film.

2 years of Luka Chuppi

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon shared screen space for the first time in the film Luka Chuppi. It has been two years since the film released. Today, Kartik Aaryan is celebrating the release of this rom-com along with the film’s cast and crew members. In his Instagram post regarding this celebration, Kartik wrote, “2 Years of #LukaChuppi”.

He continued and wrote, “I am still overwhelmed by the love that you all have given the film and #Guddu. Thank you”. He then tagged the film’s director Laxman Utekar, his co-stars Kriti Sanon, Aparshakti Khurana, and Pankaj Tripathi. As mentioned earlier, along with this heartfelt caption he shared the Photo music video. Take a look at Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram post here.

Also read | 'Dhamaka' Teaser: Kartik Aaryan As News Anchor In Film That 'will Blow Our Minds'; Watch

Kartik Aaryan’s fans also joined in on the celebrations in the comment section. One fan repeated a line from the song and wrote, “Mai dekhu teri photo”. While another fan commented, “Congratulations Guddu”. One fan even deemed the film “one of the best comedy movies”. Take a look at all of these comments here.

Also read | Kartik Aaryan Begins 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Shoot In Manali, Says 'Night Camera Action'

Moving on, apart from celebrating two years of Luka Chuppi, Kartik Aaryan also dropped the teaser of his upcoming Netflix film Dhamaka. In Netflix’s Dhamaka, Kartik Aaryan is essaying the role of a journalist. The Dhamaka teaser gave a glimpse of Aaryan’s never-before-seen avatar in the film.

It seems like Aaryan’s character in the film is a news anchor who gets anxious seconds before he goes live but his colleague actor Amruta Subhash calms him down. Netflix’s Dhamaka is directed by Ram Madhvani. Kartik Aaryan's latest film's release date is yet to be revealed but it is expected to premiere in the first half of 2021. Ram Madhavani directed Dhamaka is an official remake of the South Korean film, The Terror Live.

Also read | Kartik Aaryan Gives Serious Jon Snow Vibes In His Latest Video From Manali

Also read | Kartik Aaryan's Nostalgia To Bhumi Pednekar's B'day Wish, Top B'town IG Posts Of The Week

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.