Kartik Aaryan Wraps Shooting Of Upcoming Film 'Dhamaka' In Just 10 Days, Sets New Record

Actor Kartik Aaryan has achieved a never seen before feat by wrapping up his forthcoming thriller film Dhamaka in just 10 days. The film that went on floors recently, was wrapped up by the actor owing to the ongoing uncertain days. According to Bollywood Hungama, the filming began on December 14th at Renaissance in Powai, the thriller witnesses Kartik Aaryan as a journalist for the first time showcasing an intense avatar of the actor. Adhering to all safety norms and precautions, the entire unit of the film was tested for COVID-19 and was quarantined in the hotel before commencing the shoot.

A source close to the film shared with the entertainment portal that the unit is comprised of 300 people, so the production team had booked the entire hotel. The Director of the film Ram Madhvani along with producers Ronnie Screwvala and Amita adhered to the necessary safety protocols and ensured that no outsiders were allowed into the hotel. As the film revolves around a terror attack, most scenes of Dhamaka are set indoors. Leading to exceptions, only a few of the action sequences were shot outdoors and were also close by to the locations of the hotel.

Apart from the precautions taken up by the team, the source also informed that the director Ram Madhvani had designed a detailed storyboard and ensured the team was prepped to avoid prolonged shoot schedules. Adding to the details, the source further revealed that Madhvani had planned each scene down to the last detail, including the placing of the actor and the other team members would stand including camera and light man. Thus, this pre-planned and structured way of working by the director saved a lot of time and enabled the team to shoot more than five scenes every day. The source also said that there were times when the team had to shoot overtime and would usually call it a day after eight hours of filming. The Luka Chuppi actor had allotted 14 days to the film, therefore he tried hard to finish it earlier and was happy to manage the same in just 10 days.

