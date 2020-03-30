'Heartbroken' Katrina Kaif Pledges To Donate To PM CARES Fund And Maha CM's Relief Fund

Bollywood celebrities have taken to their social media to announce their contributions and donations to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund which is a charitable trust set up by the Centre on March 28. Sooryavanshi actor Katrina Kaif has joined other film fraternity members in pledging her support to the relief initiatives as she wrote that it breaks her heart to see the hardship and suffering that the coronavirus pandemic and its aftermath has unleashed in the world. She announced her donation of an undisclosed amount through her Instagram account, earlier on Monday.

Many Bollywood celebrities have come forward to donate for the needy who have been affected during the current global crisis. Earlier on Saturday, Khiladi actor Akshay Kumar pledged to donate a whopping amount of Rs. 25 crore for the cause of providing essential amenities to the needful amid the current coronavirus pandemic. Badlapur actor Varun Dhawan also pledged to donate Rs 30 lakh to the PM CARES fund and Rs 25 lakh to Maharashtra CM's fund.

Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (CARES) Fund

Aiding citizens in need amid the pan-India Coronavirus lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, launched the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund). This fund will provide relief to the affected from any walks of life dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is chaired by PM Modi and the Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister.

