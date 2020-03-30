Sabyasachi Pledges Rs 1.5 Crore; Shilpa, Badshah Over Rs 20 Lakh To PM CARES Covid Fund

The nation has realised the gravity of the COVID-19 situation as most people have followed the call for lockdown declared by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Not just that, many of them are also coming out and contributing significant amounts in helping the country deal with the situation. Celebrities across industries are coming out in big numbers to contribute to the various funds that promise to reach the smallest section of the society.

Some have also been motivated by the PM launching a new fund solely in the battle against coronavirus. After Akshay Kumar’s Rs 25 crore donation made headlines, several others are also donating. Shilpa Shetty Kundra-Raj Kundra, Badshah and Maniesh Paul were among those who pledged over Rs 20 lakh for the relief mission.

Shilpa, reacting to PM’s request for aid, said she and her husband were pledging Rs 21 lakh for ‘humanity, our country and fellow citizens that need us’. The actor added that every drop in the ocean counts, while urging everyone to come forward and donate.

For humanity, our country, & fellow citizens that need us; now is the time, let’s do our bit.@TheRajKundra & I pledge 21 lacs to @narendramodi ji‘s PM-CARES Fund. Every drop in the ocean counts, so I urge you all to help fight this situation.#IndiaFightsCorona @PMOIndia https://t.co/A0p2sAbGs8 — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) March 29, 2020

Badshah promised to contribute Rs 25 lakh. The rapper-singer-music composer termed it as a ‘small contribution’ in strengthening the country in the crisis and experienced hope that ‘we will win.’

I pledge to donate 25 Lakh rupees to the PM-CARES fund. A small contribution towards strenthening our country’s fight against the ongoing crisis. Together we will win. Jai hind. https://t.co/yjZcPwow40 — BADSHAH 2.0 (@Its_Badshah) March 29, 2020

Actor-host Maniesh Paul pledged Rs 20 lakh and added that it was time to be there for everyone.

I take a pledge to donate 20lakhs from my savings to the PM-CARES fund...its time to be there for everyone... @narendramodi ji.. JAI HIND🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/nFRHSJYg8n — Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) March 29, 2020

Meanwhile, Sabyasachi Mukerjee pledged Rs 1 crore to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund and another Rs 50 lakh to West Bengal’s Relief Fund. The star designer wrote that entrepreneurs were accountable to the citizens, who help their businesses, in the current situation and needed to do something for the community. He hoped the funds can be used to ramp up medical facilities in the country.

Sabyasachi added that he generally refrains from speaking about such matters, but felt it was important to communicate this amid the need for a collective effort. He also shared that he did not look at it as charity or sought any praises, and hoped the investments in today’s efforts will come back ‘exponentially’ in the future. Irrespective of one’s financial standing, one could help in this ‘call-to-action’ even through social measures, he wrote.

Here's the post

Earlier, Bhushan Kumar, Guru Randhawa, Murad Khetani, had also shared they were donating Rs 11 crore, Rs 20 lakh, Rs 25 lakh respectively, while others like Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkumar Hirani have pledged undisclosed amounts for the mission.

