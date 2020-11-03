Monali Thakur's Birthday: Here Are Singer's Top Songs To Listen To

Monali Thakur is an Indian singer who has a lot of great and well-known songs to her credit. Monali came into limelight through the second season of Indian Idol. Apart from being a playback singer in Bollywood, she has worked as a child actor in a Bengali serial. On her birthday, here are Monali Thakur's famous songs.

Monali Thakur's songs

Monali Thakur through her songs and stints as a judge on singing reality shows, Rising Star and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs has garnered fame in the industry. She has been singing both Hindi as well as Bengali songs. On Monali Thakur's birthday, here's a list of her top 10 best Hindi songs that won her several accolades over the years.

Sawaar Loon

Sawaar Loon is one of Monali Thakur's most famous songs in her career. This song is from the film Lootera starring Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles which released in the year 2013. She won the Filmfare award for the best female playback singer for this song as well.

Moh Moh ke Dhaage

Probably the best song of Monali Thakur's career, Moh Moh ke Dhaage is a song from the film Dum Laga ke Haisha. The movie stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles and the movie is also Bhumi's debut film. This song won Monali the National film award for the best female playback singer.

Aga Bai

A song from the film Aiyyaa, Aga Bai got a lot of appreciation for its uniqueness. The film stars Rani Mukerji in the lead role and was also seen belly dancing on this song. The movie released in the year 2012 and got Monali Thakur the nomination in the Mirchi Music Awards for Critics' Choice Upcoming Female Vocalist of The Year.

Zara Zara Touch Me

Zara Zara Touch Me is a very popular song from the film, Race. The film starred Saif Ali Khan, Katrina Kaif, Akshaye Khanna and Bipasha Basu and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. The song had Katrina Kaif dancing to its tunes which made the song even more memorable. This song got Monali Thakur nominated for the IIFA Award for Best Female Playback Singer and Guild Award for Best Female Playback Singer.

Cham Cham

The song belongs to the movie Baaghi, starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. The music composition has been given by Meet Bros. The film released in the year 2016.

Khol De Baahein

The song Khol De Baahein features in the movie Meri Pyaari Bindu, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra. Monali Thakur was nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer for this song.

Badri ki Dulhaniya

This song is from the film, Badrinath ki Dulhaniya which has Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in lead roles. This song became a famous Holi number and she was nominated for the Mirchi Music Awards for Critics' Choice Female Vocalist of The Year.

Raghupati Raghav

Raghupati Raghav is a song from the film, Krrish 3. The song had Monali Thakur, Neeraj Shridhar and Bob as the singers. This movie released back in 2013.

Khwab Dekhe

Another song from the film, Race, this one also had Katrina Kaif and Saif Ali Khan dancing to its tunes. Neeraj Shridhar and Pritam also worked as artists for this song.

Tu Mohabbat Hai

Starring Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza, this song is from the movie Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. It's a romantic number between the two protagonists. Monali's voice is soothing and sweet throughout the song.

Image Credit: Monali Thakur Official Instagram Account

