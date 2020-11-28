Hema Malini-Dharmendra 'overjoyed grandparents' as Ahana announces birth of twins

Amid announcements by many stars in the past few weeks about expecting a new member in their family, Ahana Deol has entered the journey of motherhood for the second time. Ahana, who is the daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, has welcomed twin daughters with her husband Vaibhav Vohra on November 26. The couple made the announcement on Instagram with a heartfelt post.

Ahana Deol welcomes twins

Ahana Deol shared on her Instagram stories an adorable announcement post, with the words, ‘sometimes miracles happen in pairs.’ They wrote that they were ‘’proud’ to welcome the arrival of their ‘twin girls,’ who they have named Astraia and Adea Vohra. Ahana and Vaibhav have a son named Darien, who was 'excited' about the arrival of the bundle of joy.

Dharmendra-Hema Malini and Vaibhav’s parents were termed as ‘Overjoyed Grandparents.’

Ahana had got married to Delhi-based Vaibhav Vohra in 2014. They were blessed with a son in 2015.

Though Ahana did not venture into films, she used to perform with her mother, actor-Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Hema Malini and sister Esha in their traditional dance acts.

Ahana’s sister Esha Deol, who followed her parents into films and starred in hits like Dhoom and critically acclaimed Yuva, had got married to Bharat Takhtani in 2012 and they had been blessed with a son in 2017.

With Astraia and Adea, Dharmendra welcomed his seventh and eight grandchildren. On Friday, he had conveyed birthday greetings to Karan Deol, who had made his debut last year, with a heartwarming post.

Thanks , for your good wishes on KARAN’s BIRTHDAY ðŸŽ‚ . pic.twitter.com/weMbwtWFYE — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) November 27, 2020

