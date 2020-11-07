Hema Malini Finally Finds Old Pic As Goddess, Says 'wanted To Add This In My Biography'

Veteran actress Hema Malini shared a priceless throwback picture from a photoshoot that was clicked before her debut in the film Sapno Ka Saudagar with Raj Kapoor. The actress shared the picture and penned a lengthy note and explained that she had been searching for this picture for many years. She even explained that the picture was clicked for a Tamil magazine.

Hema Malini shares throwback picture as goddess

The Dream Girl actress shared the picture on Instagram and explained the story behind the beautiful picture which showed the actress as a Goddess. While explaining the story, the actress wrote that she was around 14 or 15-years-old when this picture was clicked. She further wrote that she wanted to add this photograph in her biography Beyond The Dreamgirl when author Ram Kamal Mukherjee was writing it. But sadly she couldn't find the image then. Hema Malini is happy that she could finally find this picture and is able to share it will all her fans. In the picture, the 72-years-old acclaimed Bharatnatyam dancer is seen adorning jewellery in the form of a goddess while seated on a throne.

Hema Malini, who has worked in several super hit films, has worked in more than 150 films in the last 4 decades. Hema is also active in politics with films and is an MP from Mathura. Hema Malini’s biography Beyond The Dream Girl was unveiled on the actress’s 69th birthday on October 16, 2017. The biography's foreword has been written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier, during one of her interviews with Spotboye, the actress spoke lengths about not being able to spend much time with her husband Dharmendra. Hema said that she does not think that she wants to change anything in her marriage now. She confessed that she could not get enough time to spend with Dharam Ji since marriage, but it is okay for her as whatever time the couple has spent together, it has been amazing for her.

