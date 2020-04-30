Hema Malini Shares Special Connection With Actor Madhoo | Here's How

Actor, director and dancer Hema Malini made her acting debut with Tamil film Ithu Sathiyam in the year 1962. Her first Bollywood film was Sapno Ka Saudagar (1968). Since then, she went on to appear in many Bollywood films like Johnny Mera Naam, Andaz, Lal Patthar, Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, Baghban, and many more. The actor is known as "Dream Girl" since she starred in a 1977 film by the same name. Apart from acting, the actor has been involved with various charitable and social ventures.

On the other hand, Madhoo Shah aka Madhoobala was born on March 26, 1972, to Raghunath and Renuka. Her acting career started with Ottayal Pattalam in the Malayalam film industry. The actor made her Bollywood debut with Phool Aur Kaante. Madhoo’s role in the 1992 Tamil film Roja made her famous overnight, leading to the film being dubbed in various languages. In her career span from 1990-2002, she acted in a total of around 30 movies in various languages. However, many of us might be unaware that Madhoo shares a connection with Bollywood’s Dream Girl Hema Malini. Here’s how:

Madhoo’s connection with Hema Malini

Actor Madhoo's full name is Madhubala Raghunath, but she is popularly known as Madhoo in Bollywood. The actor is the niece of Bollywood’s Dream Girl Hema Malini. Thus, she is the cousin of Hema Malini’s daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol. Not only Hema Malini, but Madhoo also shares a family connection with actor Juhi Chawla. Madhoo is Juhi Chawla's sister-in-law. Madhoo is married to Anand Shah, who is the cousin of Jay Mehta, Juhi's husband.

A collaboration between Hema Malini and Madhoo

Both the Bollywood actors featured in the film Tell Me O Kkhuda which was written and directed by Hema Malini. The plot of the film revolves around a young woman who sets out to look for her biological parents after learning that she was adopted. The film featured legendary actors like Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, Dharmendra, Esha Deol, Madhoo and many more.

