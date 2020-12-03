Young Hema Malini Performs Bharatnatyam Leaving Netizens Stunned; Watch Throwback Video

Actor Hema Malini is among the well-known celebrities in the Hindi film industry. She is popularly referred to as 'Dream Girl' and the Baghban actor has ruled over the hearts of millions for decades and continues to enjoy a massive fandom across the country till date. Recently, an old video of young Hema Malini performing Bharatnatyam has been making rounds on the internet. Seeing the post, fans went all out to comment on all thing nice.

In the video shared by a YouTuber, one can see Hema Malini acing the Bharatnatyam dance in the complete attire. The young actor looked stunning while performing classical dance. She is seen donning a pink saree with golden borders. She completed the look with authentic traditional jewellery and flowers on her head. She also opted for well-done brows, winged eyeliner, a pink lips.

The clip is also said to to be Madras in 1968 and also read as "L'inde Fantôme clip by Louis Malle.1969." So far the video has already received over 2M views and 1.4k likes on YouTube. After watching these video fans were quite impressed with the actor’s performance. Watch Hema Malini's Bharatnatyam video below.

The video has also garnered over several likes and comments from netizens. Some of the users commented on how stunning the actor looked during the performance. While some also went on to praise the actor’s personality and performance. One of the users wrote, “oh my god..she is the epitome of beauty and grace even when she was a teenager… She had naughty look”. Another one also wrote, “Wow! Hema looks so cute & gorgeous”. Check out a few comments below.

About the actor

Hema Malini, who has worked in a variety of mega-hit movies, has worked in more than 150 films over the last 4 decades. Hema is also involved in film politics and an MP from Mathura. Hema Malini's biography Beyond The Dream Girl released on October 16, 2017, on the 69th anniversary of the actress. The biography foreword was written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She is known for films like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Baghban, Dream Girl, Satte Pe Satta and many more.

