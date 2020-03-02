Salman Khan And Madhuri Dixit's Iconic Movies Together Will Trigger Nostalgia

Salman Khan is among the top actors in Bollywood with several super-hits. Madhuri Dixit Nene is one of the most prominent female actors in the industry. The two have appeared together in a number of films. Their onscreen chemistry has been adored by many. Read to know about the movies in which they shared the screen.

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene’s movies together

Saajan

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene was seen for the first time together in the 1991 released Saajan. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and shows a triangular love story between them. A poet (Sanjay Dutt) and his best friend (Salman Khan) fall in love with the same woman (Madhuri Dixit). Although Madhuri ends up with Sanjay in the climax, Salman and her pair was appreciated by the audience. Saajan reportedly became the highest-grossing film of the year, 1991.

Dil Tera Aashiq

Released in 1993, Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene returned for the second time as the leads in Dil Tera Aashiq. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Kader Khan, Asrani, Shakti Kapoor, Tej Sapru and others. The title track from the film was a chartbuster song.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene’s third venture together was in Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! in 1994. Prem (Salman Khan) and Nisha (Madhuri Dixit Nene) meet and fall in love at the wedding of their elder siblings, but their plans to be together are put in jeopardy when Nisha's sister dies, leaving behind a baby. The National Award-winning film was a blockbuster at the box office, as per reports. It is considered as one of the best romantic drama films even today.

Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene were last seen together in Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. However, the two were not paired opposite each other but instead played best friends in the film. Nevertheless, their friendship was adored by the audiences. Gopal's (Shah Rukh Khan) blissful married life with Radha (Madhuri Dixit Nene) blemishes when Radha gets obsessed with the career of her friend, Suraj (Salman Khan), who is a singer. Ripped apart by jealousy, Gopal deserts Radha.

