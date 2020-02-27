Here Are Interesting Facts About Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Befikre'; Read

Ranveer Singh has delivered several acclaimed performances. His most prominent films include Befikre, Band Baaja Baarat, Ladies VS Ricky Bahl, Gully Boy, Ram Leela and many more. One of Ranveer Singh's most known films is Befikre. His role as Dharam in the film was quirky, bold, and quite significant. Listed below are some of the interesting trivia about Ranveer Singh in the movie Befikre. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Interesting trivia about Ranveer Singh in the movie Befikre

Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor played the roles of Dharam and Shyra Gill in the film Befikre but they were not the first choice. Actress Deepika Padukone was first chosen for the role of Shyra in the film but later Vaani was cast. Actor Ranveer Singh has quite some challenging scenes in the film.

In one instance in the yacht where Ranveer comes out of the room in a towel, the actor has exposed his behind completely while going back into the room. Another interesting fact about the film was the occurrence of 23 kissing scenes. It was one of the largest records ever made in Bollywood.

Another fun fact about the film was the trailer launch. Befikre's trailer went viral and created history by breaking all Hindi cinema records on the internet with 10 million views on all platforms combined within just 24 hours of the film's release.

The film was also the fourth directional venture of Aditya Chopra in 21 years. The film's popular song Nashe Se Chadh Gayee Re was sampled from the part Bahaar Ban Ke Aaon Main Tumhari Duniya Mein from the song Chura Liya, from the film, Yaadon Ki Baraat. Befikre won the hearts of many Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor fans. However, the film failed to impress the critics.

