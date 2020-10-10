15 Interesting Facts About Rekha That You Can Check Out On Her 66th Birthday

Iconic Bollywood actor Rekha is celebrating her 66th birthday today. The actor, who was born on October 10, 1954, has spent over four decades in the industry and has appeared in more than 150 movies. Winner of one National Award, three Filmfare Awards, and a Padma Shri in the year 2010, Rekha is undoubtedly one of the evergreen actors of Indian cinema. On the special occasion of Rekha’s 66th birthday, here are some of the unknown facts about Rekha's personal and professional life.
ALSO READ: Here's All About Rekha And Mukesh Aggarwal's Relationship; Read Details
Guys I am Sorry I haven't seen DMs since many days as I have gone through it today so you people asked me to upload profile pic so here it is And............. And.......... And ... People don't forget to watch @iifa Awards this Sunday only on @colorstv at 8pm sharp Set Your alarms or note it down or do whatever but don't miss watching Rekha ji mimic.. So Tune in to @colorstv this Sunday i.e 20th October 2019 #rekha #rekhaji#facetsofrekhaji #shadesofrekhaji #LoveYouRekhaJi #MashaAllah #angelrekhaonearth #rekha #rekhaji #rekhajiafairy #rekhajifanpage #loverekha #MashaAllah #godblessrekhaji #livelongrekhajiii #maygodsaverekhajifromevileye #godpleasesaverekhajifromevileye #oldbollywood #bollywood #loverekha #rekhajifanpage #loverekhajitothemoonandback #loverekhajitotheuniverse #rekhajiwillruleforever #indianfilmindustry #indianactressrekha #hindiactress #Hindicinema #angelrekhaonearth
ALSO READ: Rekha To Make Her Big Televison Debut With 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein'; Watch Promo Clip
‘Beauty is not a thing to be possessed’ A woman may have the perfect nose or eyes, but that is not beauty for me. For me, beauty is internal, something that transcends the apparent. It defies logic, measurement and colour. ~ Rekha Ji . . . . . . . . #rekha #rekhaji #loveyourekhaji #loveherfromthebottomofmyheart #shadesofrekhaji #facetsofrekhaji #MashaAllah#angelrekhaonearth #rekhajiafairy#rekhajifanpage #loverekha #MashaAllah#godblessrekhaji #livelongrekhajiii #maygodsaverekhajifromevileye #godpleasesaverekhajifromevileye #oldbollywood #bollywood #loverekha #loverekhajitothemoonandback #loverekhajitotheuniverse #rekhajiwillruleforever#indianfilmindustry #indianactressrekha #hindiactress #Hindicinema #angelrekhaonearth
ALSO READ: Rekha's Birthday: Films Where Actor Had Special Appearance
ALSO READ: Rekha's Birthday: Fans Pour In Heartwarming Wishes For Evergreen Actor
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.