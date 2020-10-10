15 Interesting Facts About Rekha That You Can Check Out On Her 66th Birthday

Iconic Bollywood actor Rekha is celebrating her 66th birthday today. The actor, who was born on October 10, 1954, has spent over four decades in the industry and has appeared in more than 150 movies. Winner of one National Award, three Filmfare Awards, and a Padma Shri in the year 2010, Rekha is undoubtedly one of the evergreen actors of Indian cinema. On the special occasion of Rekha’s 66th birthday, here are some of the unknown facts about Rekha's personal and professional life.

ALSO READ: Here's All About Rekha And Mukesh Aggarwal's Relationship; Read Details

Lesser-known facts about Rekha

Rekha was born as Rekha Ganesan in Chennai to Gemini Ganesan and Pushpavalli. The actor has one sister, five half-sisters, and a half-brother.

Rekha started her career as a child actor in the 1966-released Telugu film named Rangula Ratnam. She made her debut as a heroine in the 1969-released film Operation Jackpot Nalli C.I.D 999. That same year, the diva made her Bollywood debut with Anjana Safar.

According to The Live Mirror, because of her financial condition, the actor was forced to work in B and C Grade Telugu movies

She tied the knot with industrialist Mukesh Aggarwal.

Rekha has been linked with multiple co-stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Raj Babbar, Vinod Mehra, Jeetendra, Akshay Kumar, and many more.

Rekha has a search engine named after her whose domain name is www.rekha.com.

The actor appeared in the International Harper and Queens magazine in the year 1987.

In the year 1982, there were reports that Rekha was turning producer and director for a film.

ALSO READ: Rekha To Make Her Big Televison Debut With 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein'; Watch Promo Clip

Besides acting, she is also quite good at doing mimicry. Rekha has lent her voice for Neetu Singh in Yaarana and Smita Patil in the film Waaris.

Rekha is very passionate about singing and at RD Burman's request, the actor even hummed two songs in her film 'Khoobsurat'.

The actor became a member of the Upper House in May 2012.

Rekha wanted to become a nun as she went to a convent school. Besides this, she also wanted to travel the world and wished to become an air hostess.

The actor's age-defying beauty is also a result of her inclination towards leading a fit life.

Rekha was listed #50 by the UK magazine's Eastern Eye as one of "Asia's Sexiest Women" in September 2006.

ALSO READ: Rekha's Birthday: Films Where Actor Had Special Appearance

ALSO READ: Rekha's Birthday: Fans Pour In Heartwarming Wishes For Evergreen Actor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.