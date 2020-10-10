Rekha's Birthday: Fans Pour In Heartwarming Wishes For Evergreen Actor

Bollywood's evergreen actor Rekha celebrates her 66th birthday today. She is known for her stellar performances in Bollywood as well as for being a style icon because of her stylish Kanjivaram sarees and delicate jewellery. Her fans have shared a few pictures and videos of her wishing her on her birthday.

Also Read | Manisha Koirala Recalls Fan Girl Moment With Rekha; Says 'In Awe Of This Beautiful Soul'

Fans wish Rekha on birthday

Evergreen actor Rekha turns 66 today. Her films like Sisila, Khoobsurat, Umrao Jaan, and Mr. Natwarlal were loved by the audience. Over the years, these films garnered Rekha a huge fan following. Her performances in these films were critically acclaimed. On the occasion of Rekha's birthday, her fans took to Twitter to wish the actor and share a few highlights from her career.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Visits Gurudwara In Glasgow; Fans Swamp Him For Pictures Outside The Hotel

A fan shared a few pictures of Rekha from some of her films, including Umrao Jaan. The fan wrote that Rekha's range is 'impeccable', and her beauty is 'electrifying'. She also wrote that Rekha's career is 'unmatchable'. Another fan shares a few pictures of Rekha with one of her recent pictures. The pictures look stunning as Rekha poses effortlessly. The fan says that she has 'non-fading beauty and charisma'. Take a look at the tweets.

happy birthday, rekha jee! range that is impeccable, beauty that is electrifying, a career that is unmatched and a character that is mystery. there will never be another HER. ✨♥️ pic.twitter.com/7ftQiBXDhp — 𝘒𝘈𝘠𝘓𝘈 🍒 (@DP_Obsessed) October 9, 2020

happy birthday to this person with non-fading beauty and charisma ✨❤️

Rekha - a female actor with iconic expressions and stellar beauty! pic.twitter.com/EhJPtBlLOd — Bijju💥⚡ (@bijulionfire) October 10, 2020

Another fan wrote a few lines from her song Yeh Kaha Aa Gaye Hum from her film Silsila starring Amitabh Bachchan. The fan thanked her for sharing her warmth both on-screen and off-screen. Another fan called her his favourite. He wrote that Rekha's personality is enough to show her success stories and her achievements. Take a look:

यह कहाँ आ गये हम यूँही साथ साथ चलते...🤩

Happy Birthday Most Gorgeous #Rekha ji ❤️❤️

Thank you for sharing love n warmth both on n off screen. Love u to moon n back 🤗#HappyBirthdayRekha pic.twitter.com/NLv2V35C6V pic.twitter.com/fOKlSewIZK — Vrushhali Bharat. (@vrushhalibharat) October 10, 2020

Happy birthday to my favorite you personality is itself enough to introduce your achievements and tell your success stories. I wish may God bless you with strong determination and dedication.#HappyBirthdayRekha🎂 @rekha_ganesan pic.twitter.com/890WPeIH8O — Dharmaraj Pazhani (@dharmaraj999) October 10, 2020

A fan wished Rekha on her birthday by giving an introduction of hers. He wrote her real name Bhanurekha Ganeshan while wishing her. He shared a collage of her pictures. Another fan called Rekha an enchantress while sending birthday wishes. Here are the Tweets:

Birthday greetings and wishes to the evergreen beautiful Actress Bhanurekha Ganeshan AKA #Rekha ji 🎂 🎂 🎂

Who turn 66 today... In 80s she was popular as Lady Amitabh of Hindi cinema pic.twitter.com/o7nM8a4hVC — Amit Nadkar (@NadkarAmit) October 10, 2020

Also Read | Rekha To Make Her Big Televison Debut With 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein'; Watch Promo Clip

A fan shared a few pictures of Rekha with actor Deepika Padukone. In the pictures, Rekha is awarding Deepika with an award and blessing her. The fan wrote that she is the 'sweetest' and a 'living legend'. A fan shared a few videos of her song In Aankhon ki Masti and showed a few glimpses from her performance at various shows.

A very happy birthday to the dearest and the sweetest, living legend, Rekha ji ❤ pic.twitter.com/yHT8wpEDrP — Lara singhania (@SinghaniaLara) October 10, 2020

The evergreen diva who is truly a class apart. Here's wishing #Rekha a very happy birthday!#HappyBirthdayRekha pic.twitter.com/XHW21GHS9E — Guddu Narendra Bhadrawal (@guddu_nb) October 10, 2020

Also Read | Here's All About Rekha And Mukesh Aggarwal's Relationship; Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.