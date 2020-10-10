Rekha's Birthday: Fans Pour In Heartwarming Wishes For Evergreen Actor

Bollywood's evergreen actor Rekha celebrates her 66th birthday today. She is known for her stellar performances in Bollywood as well as for being a style icon because of her stylish Kanjivaram sarees and delicate jewellery. Her fans have shared a few pictures and videos of her wishing her on her birthday.
Evergreen actor Rekha turns 66 today. Her films like Sisila, Khoobsurat, Umrao Jaan, and Mr. Natwarlal were loved by the audience. Over the years, these films garnered Rekha a huge fan following. Her performances in these films were critically acclaimed. On the occasion of Rekha's birthday, her fans took to Twitter to wish the actor and share a few highlights from her career.
A fan shared a few pictures of Rekha from some of her films, including Umrao Jaan. The fan wrote that Rekha's range is 'impeccable', and her beauty is 'electrifying'. She also wrote that Rekha's career is 'unmatchable'. Another fan shares a few pictures of Rekha with one of her recent pictures. The pictures look stunning as Rekha poses effortlessly. The fan says that she has 'non-fading beauty and charisma'. Take a look at the tweets.
happy birthday, rekha jee! range that is impeccable, beauty that is electrifying, a career that is unmatched and a character that is mystery. there will never be another HER. ✨♥️ pic.twitter.com/7ftQiBXDhp— 𝘒𝘈𝘠𝘓𝘈 🍒 (@DP_Obsessed) October 9, 2020
happy birthday to this person with non-fading beauty and charisma ✨❤️— Bijju💥⚡ (@bijulionfire) October 10, 2020
Rekha - a female actor with iconic expressions and stellar beauty! pic.twitter.com/EhJPtBlLOd
Another fan wrote a few lines from her song Yeh Kaha Aa Gaye Hum from her film Silsila starring Amitabh Bachchan. The fan thanked her for sharing her warmth both on-screen and off-screen. Another fan called her his favourite. He wrote that Rekha's personality is enough to show her success stories and her achievements. Take a look:
यह कहाँ आ गये हम यूँही साथ साथ चलते...🤩— Vrushhali Bharat. (@vrushhalibharat) October 10, 2020
Happy Birthday Most Gorgeous #Rekha ji ❤️❤️
Thank you for sharing love n warmth both on n off screen. Love u to moon n back 🤗#HappyBirthdayRekha pic.twitter.com/NLv2V35C6V pic.twitter.com/fOKlSewIZK
Happy birthday to my favorite you personality is itself enough to introduce your achievements and tell your success stories. I wish may God bless you with strong determination and dedication.#HappyBirthdayRekha🎂 @rekha_ganesan pic.twitter.com/890WPeIH8O— Dharmaraj Pazhani (@dharmaraj999) October 10, 2020
A fan wished Rekha on her birthday by giving an introduction of hers. He wrote her real name Bhanurekha Ganeshan while wishing her. He shared a collage of her pictures. Another fan called Rekha an enchantress while sending birthday wishes. Here are the Tweets:
Birthday greetings and wishes to the evergreen beautiful Actress Bhanurekha Ganeshan AKA #Rekha ji 🎂 🎂 🎂— Amit Nadkar (@NadkarAmit) October 10, 2020
Who turn 66 today... In 80s she was popular as Lady Amitabh of Hindi cinema pic.twitter.com/o7nM8a4hVC
Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the evergreen diva💐— Shreesh Maurya(RAXL) (@MauryaRaxl) October 10, 2020
The Enchantress" #Rekha "#HappyBirthdayRekha pic.twitter.com/Skmf1Cyk6V
A fan shared a few pictures of Rekha with actor Deepika Padukone. In the pictures, Rekha is awarding Deepika with an award and blessing her. The fan wrote that she is the 'sweetest' and a 'living legend'. A fan shared a few videos of her song In Aankhon ki Masti and showed a few glimpses from her performance at various shows.
A very happy birthday to the dearest and the sweetest, living legend, Rekha ji ❤ pic.twitter.com/yHT8wpEDrP— Lara singhania (@SinghaniaLara) October 10, 2020
Evergreen actress❤— Raphtaar Sanadi (@_Raftaaar_) October 10, 2020
Happy Birthday Rekha ji😍🥳#Rekha #HappyBirthdayRekha pic.twitter.com/JWAYEAEUqp
Happy birthday Ever Gorgeous Actress #Rekha Wishing Huge Success Ahead God Bless 💐💐#HappyBirthdayRekha#HBDRekha pic.twitter.com/PUMj4b4hDV— Diamond Babu (@idiamondbabu) October 10, 2020
The evergreen diva who is truly a class apart. Here's wishing #Rekha a very happy birthday!#HappyBirthdayRekha pic.twitter.com/XHW21GHS9E— Guddu Narendra Bhadrawal (@guddu_nb) October 10, 2020
