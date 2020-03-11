Here Are Some Lesser-known Facts About Shraddha Kapoor-Prabhas Starrer 'Saaho'

Shraddha Kapoor, the daughter of renowned actor Shakti Kapoor, is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. The actor is currently on cloud nine after the success of her recent film, Baaghi 3, alongside Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh. Some of Shraddha Kapoor's most prominent films include Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Stree, Chhichhore, Aashiqui 2, Street Dancer 3D and more.

In 2019, Sharddha Kapoor played the lead role in Sujeeth’s Saaho. The movie featured Shraddha Kapoor and south superstar, Prabhas in lead roles. Saaho was filmed simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The movie marked Prabhas’s debut in Bollywood and Shraddha’s debut in the south film industry. The plot of the movie revolved around an undercover cop, who becomes embroiled in a battle with warring criminals who want to acquire a black box, their ultimate key to a treasure. Here are some lesser-known facts about Saaho. Read ahead to know more-

Lesser-known facts about Saaho

Prabhas had to learn Hindi for the film and rendered his lines himself for the Hindi version.

It took two years and ₹65 crores for the art director, Sabu Cyril to create the fictional universe for Saaho which is reportedly inspired by the famous web-series, Gotham and modelled on the city of Abu Dhabi.

Shraddha Kapoor could understand the dialogues she spoke in this movie in Telugu, but she doesn't know the language. As for accents, she made up her own and didn't know whether they were right or wrong.

The film has been made on a whopping budget of ₹350 crores.

Saaho is the first Indian film to be shot entirely with IMAX cameras.

The climax scene for the movie was shot with a team of 100 fighters, who were hired from across the world.

The film was shot in Austria, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Romania and other parts of Europe.

International stunt coordinator Kenny Bates was brought in to choreograph the action scenes.

An action sequence, which features in an exceptionally long period of the screenplay, was shot extensively near the Burj Khalifa. ₹25 crores from the budget had been spent on just that one scene.

According to the producers of the film, Shraddha Kapoor had shot action sequences by herself, with heavy weapons.

