Shraddha Kapoor Or Urvashi Rautela: Who's Boss-lady Look In Red Do You Want To Copy?

Urvashi Rautela and Shraddha Kapoor are two very popular names in the Bollywood industry. Shraddha Kapoor, daughter of renowned actor Shakti Kapoor, is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. Shraddha is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie, Baaghi 3, alongside Tiger Shroff. Having done movies like Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Stree, Saaho, Chhichhore, and more, Shraddha has proved her versatility in the acting industry. Along with being an overachiever, she is also praised for her fashion statements.

Urvashi Rautela made her acting debut with Singh Saab the Great (2013), featuring Sunny Deol in the lead role. Later on, she went on to star in Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story sequel and Pagalpanti. Urvashi Rautela is also known for her dazzling fashion sense. She makes heads turn with her statement-making public appearances. Recently, both Urvashi Rautela and Shraddha Kapoor stepped out in bold, red boss-lady outfits. Check them out here-

Shraddha Kapoor and Urvashi Rautela's boss-lady looks in Red

Shraddha Kapoor is seen posing in a dark red colour jump-suite. The jump-suite is sleeveless and has a belt at the waist. Shraddha left her wavy hair open, giving them a centre partition. The actor wore golden large hoop earrings and painted her nails off-white. The actor finished her look with nude and natural makeup.

Urvashi Rautela is wearing a blood-red colour full-sleeves formal dress. She has worn golden earrings and transparent heels. Urvashi has tied her hair in a pony-tail, leaving two stands in the front. She has applied brown shade makeup and a dark nail-paint.

