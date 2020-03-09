Shraddha Kapoor's Thigh-high Shoe Collection Is Enviable! See Pics Here

Shraddha Kapoor, daughter of renowned actor Shakti Kapoor, is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. The actor is currently on cloud nine after the success of her recent film, Street Dancer 3D alongside actor Varun Dhawan. Some of Shraddha Kapoor's most prominent films include Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Stree, Saaho, Chhichhore and more. Along with being a versatile actor and an overachiever, Shraddha Kapoor is also well-known for her fashion sense. Here is Shraddha Kapoor's enviable thigh-high shoe collection. Read ahead to know more-

Shraddha Kapoor's enviable thigh-high shoe collection

Shraddha Kapoor is seen posing in a red shimmer jumpsuit. The jumpsuit is sleeveless and has a deep V-neck cut. She has worn golden lacy thigh-high heels under her outfit. The actor has left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition, and worn very less jewellery. She has given her look the final touch by applying nude makeup.

Shraddha Kapoor is seen wearing a black full-sleeves maxi dress with a turtle neck and a thigh-high slit. She has worn black colour thigh-high boot heels under the outfit. The actor has left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition, and worn very less jewellery. She has given her look the final touch by applying bold makeup and smokey-eye look.

