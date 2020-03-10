Here Are Some Pictures Of Ranveer Singh In Jaw-dropping Beard Looks

Ranveer Singh is known to be a youth icon after his role in the movie Gully Boy that won him many accolades. Ranveer Singh’s fashion sense is often considered to be quirky and flamboyant. However, he pulls off any look with the utmost ease. He has been sporting some of the most stylish beard looks. He is often seen styling his moustache according to the roles he gets. Check out some of the times when the Padmaavat actor slayed the beard and moustache look.

Ranveer Singh’s photos

During a recent award function, Ranveer Singh was seen sporting a trimmed beard and a thin moustache. The look went perfectly with his black and white coloured suit.

Ranveer Singh wore a plain brown turtle neck as he posed for the picture. In this look, Ranveer Singh sported a thick beard and his moustache is twisted and turned towards the end. His curly hair is spiked and styled in a messy way.

Ranveer Singh sported a trimmed beard and a styled moustache in the picture. He wore a cap on his head. He wore a pair of casual formals that went well with the look.

Ranveer Singh looked regal in a black coloured traditional attire. He sported a shaped beard with a well-trimmed moustache. He styled his hair with gel. Ranveer Singh looked breath-taking in the photoshoot.

Ranveer Singh flaunted a thick beard and a moustache in this picture. His moustache is curled from the side and his hair is styled in a stylish way. He looked dapper in a pair of dark coloured sunglasses.

