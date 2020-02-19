Ranveer Singh's Quotes That Proved He Never Gave Up On His Passion

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is among the most popular actors in the industry with a huge fan following. Making his debut in 2010 with Band Baaja Baaraat, the actor has appeared in several films till now. His performances in films like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and Gully Boy received appreciation. However, becoming an actor is not a piece of cake and one should not give up on their passion. Ranveer proved the same in his quotes, read to know a few of them.

Ranveer Singh's quotes that proved he never gave up

I always wanted to be an actor ever since I was a little kid. I knew that I had to do something related to performing arts and I enjoyed acting the most as it incorporated so many different art forms. I must say, I was a very filmy kid. I used to watch a lot of TV and get very influenced by Bollywood.

Everything was so bleak. It was very frustrating. There were times I would think about whether I was doing the right thing or not.

My ambition was always to bag a lead role in a film and hence I refrained from doing any ads, TV serials, music videos as I felt that a fresh face always works much better. It was a gamble and I took that gamble telling myself that I will give it my all to bag a lead role.

Ever since I was a little kid, the only thing that fascinated me, excited me, and engaged me was Hindi films. I didn't know anything beyond Hindi films. I was a 'filmi bachcha.'

When I was launched in 2010, people told me that I wasn't the best looking guy, so I would have to act really well. I am aware that I am not conventionally good looking. I have heard it so many times that I have started believing it.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in 83’ the film. A sports drama which is based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup that first world cup that the Indian Cricket Team won. Ranveer Singh is playing Kapil Dev in this multi-starrer film. Directed by Kabir Khan '83 is scheduled to release on April 10, 2020.

