Ranveer Singh's Latest Photo Is All About Sunshine And Wide Smile

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been making headlines for many reasons, from his fashion statement to his upcoming release 83. His unique posts on his social media handles have been in limelight. But his recent picture is something different from his usual posts. Check out the picture and read to know more.

Ranveer Singh’s sunshine picture

Ranveer Singh has more than 29 million followers on the social media platform Instagram. The actor is quite active there. With several pictures of his unique fashion statement, he has grabbed much attention. But in his recent post, Ranveer appears all smile in the sunshine. He is wearing a plain off-white. See the picture below.

Ranveer Singh is known for is unparalleled style sense and his posts on Instagram reflects the same. Time and again the Gully Boy star appears dressed in his unique fashion statement. Take a look at a few of his post that shows the same.

Ranveer Singh is gearing up for his upcoming film '83. The film has an ensemble cast and previously the team revealed everyone’s character poster and the first poster for the film. Recently the first picture of Deepika Padukone as Romi Bhatia Dev, Kapil’s wife was out. In the picture, she is seen beside Ranveer, who plays Kapil Dev.

83 is a sports drama film directed by Kabir Khan. The story narrates Kapil Dev's journey of life as well as how he became the captain of the India national cricket team and won the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The much-hyped film is scheduled to release on April 10, 2020.

