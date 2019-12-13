Three Most Popular Rappers In Bollywood You Must Listen To

Rap is a genre that has been gaining massive popularity over the years. Rapping was introduced long ago in India but now this has got the youth excited considering the mix of artists and talented rappers. India has several great rappers. Here, let us take a look at the popular rappers in Bollywood who are changing the world of hip-hop.

Badshah

Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia a.k.a. Badshah is one of the most popular rappers in Bollywood. He is one of the Bollywood rappers who is known for his unique Hindi, Haryani and Punjabi songs. His debut song was a Punjabi album named Born Star which released in the year 2012. Badshah became famous with the song Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai which was released in the year 2014. He bagged GIMA Award for Breakthrough Artist of the Year in 2016 and later earned the Punjabi Music Beat Music Director for a Single Award. Yet another debut single titled 'DJ Waley Babu' gave him immense success. Take a look st some of his songs:

Yo-Yo Honey Singh

He is yet another one of the popular rappers in Bollywood. He is known to have brought a revolutionary change in the music industry. He is one of the highest-paid popular rappers in Bollywood. Songs of the films Cocktail and Mastan bagged him immense success. He is one of those Bollywood rappers who is known to mix rap music with traditional culture. He has worked with many superstars in the country. Take a look at some of his songs:

Raftaar

Dilin Nair, popularly known as Raftaar, is also one of the most popular rappers in Bollywood. He was known to be first working with RDB Band and after the split, he started working with Manj Music of RDB. He has bagged the Best Urban Song Of The Year Award for the song Swag Mera Desi in the year 2016. He is yet another popular rapper to have given many Bollywood hits. Take a look at some of his songs:

