Kareena Kapoor Khan To Sunny Leone: Stars Who Aced Their Denim Game In 2019

Seems like denim is a raging fashion trend in Bollywood right now, as the paparazzi have clicked several Bollywood stars in stunning denim outfits. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Sunny Leone, many Bollywood stars have stepped out in style sporting their exquisite denim outfits, shelling out major fashion goals. Here is a compiled list of stars who have pulled off their denim outfits with poise. Take a look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in baggy pants

During a recent event held for her upcoming film, Good Newwz, Kareena Kapoor donned a stunning sheer turtle-neck bodysuit in black. Kareena Kapoor complemented the bodysuit with a pair of baggy high-waisted jeans and a long denim jacket.

Sunny Leone

Recently, Sunny Leone stepped out in the city to attend a special screening of a film. For the event, Sunny Leone opted for a white top with a denim jacket. The actor teamed up her look with matching pants and white shoes. Take a look:

Akshay Kumar

While Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana have time and again kept their fashion foot forward, actor Akshay Kumar is not lagging behind. Be it a classic tuxedo or casual denim, Akshay has upped the glam quotient with his choices. Take a look at the actor's denim wears.

