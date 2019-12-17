Kareena Kapoor Khan Believes In The Unconventional,reveals One Thing She Is Afraid To Try

Kareena Kapoor opened up and spoke about exploring her options in acting in films apart from the mainstream commercial films. In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, the Jab We Met star spoke about being open to experimenting with her choices in films although she revealed that she is scared to try acting on stage in a theatre production. Kareena added that she feels scared of the instant feedback that is the essence of acting in a theater setup as opposed to the delayed response in commercial films that she is used to acting in.

Kareena spoke about her choice of returning to the silver screen post-maternity with the ensemble film Veere Di Wedding as she revealed that she went for the unconventional route at that point in her career. Kareena Kapoor said that she had been expected to make her comeback to films with a standalone film with the heroine at the center of the plot. Yet she deliberately chose to work in a film like Veere Di Wedding where she had actors Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania as lead actors along with her.

What's next for Kareena Kapoor?

Kareena will be next seen in the romantic-comedy film Good Newwz. The movie will also star Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles. Good Newwz is helmed by Raj Mehta and is bankrolled by Karan Johar. The plot of the movie is based on two couples with the same surnames pursue in-vitro fertilization and are waiting for their babies to be born. Trouble arrives when they find out that the sperm of each couple have been mixed with each other. Good Newwz is scheduled to release on December 27, 2019. Other than this, she will also be seen in Lal Singh Chaddha and Angrezi Medium which will release next year.

