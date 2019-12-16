Kareena Kapoor Khan Loathes The Word 'diva', Says Her PR Game Is Not Strong At All

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a phenomenal actor with great poise and elegance. From her famous dialogue in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, “Kaun hai who jisne dubara mudkar mujhe nahi dekha” to “Main apni favourite hoon” from Jab We Met; Bebo has given some iconic dialogues and characters over the past few years. While she is one of the most popular actors today, Kareena Kapoor feels that her stardom over a period of time has overshadowed the actor she is.

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Kareena said that her stardom has overshadowed the actor she has become today. Kareena added that she started the trend of headlining films long ago. However, people talk about it more often because now there is more focus on women’s voice in Bollywood. Kareena Kapoor further said that many actors would have turned own Veere Di Wedding because no one wants to talk about periods or lack of orgasm. Veere Di Wedding was hit because the film established that there’s an alternative to bro-code, according to Kareena.

ALSO READ| Kareena Kapoor Says She Does Not Like Being Tagged As A 'diva'; Read All About It Here

Kareena also shared that it is often believed in Bollywood that female actors have comparatively shorter shelf life than male actors. However, Kareena has survived over two decades in the film decade with her film choices. When she was asked about how she managed to stay relevant, the actress replied by saying that she is a filmy child who knows what entertainment is. She further added that people might have assumed that she is a dive. However, Kareena loathes the word now. Kareena also mentioned that her PR game is not strong at all. There is zero strategy behind who she is as Kareena Kapoor as she never bothered about projecting herself as a serious actor.

ALSO READ| Kareena Kapoor: Can't Be Honest About Someone's Work In Industry, They Don't Take It Well

What is next in store for Kareena Kapoor?

Kareena will be next seen in the romantic-comedy film Good Newwz. The movie will also star Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles. Good Newwz is helmed by Raj Mehta and is bankrolled by Karan Johar. The plot of the movie is based on two couples with the same surnames pursue in-vitro fertilization and are waiting for their babies to be born. Trouble arrives when they find out that the sperm of each couple have been mixed with each other. Good Newwz is scheduled to release on December 27, 2019. Other than this, she will also be seen in Lal Singh Chaddha and Angrezi Medium which will release next year.

ALSO READ| Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz: Watch What Went Behind The Making Of Chandigarh Mein

ALSO READ| Good Newwz: Akshay Kumar And Diljit Dosanjh Experience Labour Pain, Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.