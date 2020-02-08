Oscar Snubs: The Biggest Snubs As Oscars 2020 Is Around The Corner

The Oscars or the 92nd Academy Awards is just around the corner. It is one of the most celebrated and honoured events in the world. The Oscars ceremony presents awards to the best in the industry every year, but not every year the audience is happy with the choices that the Academy Awards makes. Take a look at the biggest Oscar snubs of all times.

Brokeback Mountain lost to Crash

Paul Haggis, the director of Crash, spoke in an interview about his film winning the 2006 Academy Awards for the Best Picture, as it had bested Brokeback Mountain. In the interview, Haggis questioned his own victory saying, “Was it the best film of the year? I don’t think so.” Crash was a film about the racial tension in L.A., while Brokeback Mountain was a gay love story.

Saving Private Ryan lost to Shakespeare in Love

Hollywood was shocked when Shakespeare in Love toppled a World War II flick Saving Private Ryan. Shakespeare in Love was based on the life of Shakespeare and his adventures. Whereas, Saving Private Ryan was an epic war film, which was critically acclaimed for several factors. It is one of the moments where the Academy Award failed to honour the best in the industry, according to many fans and actors.

Leonardo DiCaprio won the Oscars 2016

Leonardo DiCaprio had been nominated over six times at the Academy Awards, but one even once did the actor receive an award. It is one of the biggest Oscar snubs ever to have not presented the actor with an award sooner. Instead, he had to wait for years before winning an award at the Oscars 2016 for his film The Revenant.

