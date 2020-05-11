From Courteney Cox to Ana De Armas, here is how Hollywood A-listers spent their weekend

Hollywood celebrities have been self-isolating themselves due to the ongoing pandemic. However, this has not kept them away from entertaining their fans or keeping them posted about their lives. Here is a list of a few celebrities, from Courteney Cox to Kevin Hart, and the things they have done this weekend.

Courteney Cox

The Friends star was all set to come back with the rest of the cast for a special reunion episode. However, due to the ongoing circumstances, the reunion was postponed. However, Courteney Cox posted a picture on the occasion of Mother’s Day where she can be seen posing along with 3 generations of her family - Courteney herself, her mom and daughter Coco. Courteney dedicated this post to her mother and wished her a happy Mother’s Day. Fans were delighted to see the generation trifecta together and praised Courteney in the comments for an amazing picture.

Drake

Drake took the time out to dedicate a post to his mom on the occasion of Mother’s Day. However, in the caption he added that he also dedicates the post to those mothers who have been working extremely hard during these tough times. Drake posted a picture of his young self posing as his mother wrapped him around in her arms. The vintage picture was loved by fans who even called it an adorable photograph.

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson was celebrating his birthday not too long ago and he announced on his Instagram how he will be raising a toast to everyone who had birthdays in this quarantine period. The actor mentioned that he too realises that one is unable to celebrate their birthday this season due to the pandemic. Hence, Dwayne Johnson decided that the least he could do was to raise a toast to those who have birthdays. One such post caught his attention and The Rock shared it on his timeline and called it a beautiful post and gave the couple his blessings.

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart, who is known to be a world-class comedian, also shared his Mother’s Day wishes for his mother. Kevin mentioned in the caption that his mother is no longer with him; however, he misses her every day. The comedian further went on to call her the best mother for raising him well. Soon after this, Kevin Hart shared another post with his wife and kids and wished her as well and announced the arrival of his daughter.

Ana De Armas

Ana De Armas also celebrated her birthday a while ago, while adhering to social distancing rules. The actor, after a while, stepped out of her home for a walk. She, along with her pet, stepped outside for a quick evening walk. She posted this picture where she can be seen looking stylish as ever even during this quarantine season.

