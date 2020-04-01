Take A Look At How Nick Jonas' Style Evolved From Camp Rock To Now

The Voice judge, Nick Jonas, is an exceptionally popular singer. He enjoys a massive fanbase across the globe. The American singer is best known for mesmerising tracks and impeccable taste in fashion. Some of Nick Jonas's most celebrated tracks include Sucker, Chains, Close, When you look me in the eyes, and Jealous.

Read: Nick Jonas And His Brothers Kevin And Joe Reveal Some Riveting Secrets About Each Other

Apart from his music, Nick Jonas is widely adored for his voguish style statement, which has truly evolved over the years. Nick who made his acting debut with his brothers Kevin and Joe back in 2008 with Disney's Camp Rock, has truly worked on his taste in fashion. Let's take a look at Nick Jonas's remarkable transformation in terms of style from Camp Rock to now.

Nick Jonas's style during his Camp Rock

Nick Jonas's style was very laid back and casual when he marked his Hollywood debut opposite Demi Lovato in Camp Rock. In this photo, one can see what Nick Jonas' style was all about back in 2008. A flannel shirt with a pair of black denim, and basic round t-shirt. Even though Nick Jonas' style seems very casual in Camp Rock, his female fans loved it.

Source: Camp Rock Instagram

Read: Priyanka Chopra Starrer Kaminey's Jukebox Will Boost Your Mood In No Time!

Post Camp Rock, he started experimenting with his looks. Be it in terms of adding a blazer, matching scarf or a tie. In various Jonas Brother's concerts, one could see how much efforts Nick Jonas took to accentuate his overall style and look.

Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says Nick Jonas Is Very Similar To Her Dad Ashok Chopra

This trend continued over the years and Nick Jonas's style drastically changed from cool to quirky. From loose shirts, he shifted gears to leather jackets, more vibrant prints and whatnot. Fortunately, everything worked in his favour.

Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Spills The Beans About Her Interesting Nickname 'Mimi'

In today's time, his style is something people swear by. His outlandish fashion choices are quite impressive. Nick Jonas is someone who effortlessly carries all sort of ensembles with the utmost ease.

Read: Nick Jonas’ Top Headline-making Quotes That Speak A Lot About His Experiences

Married to global star Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas even flaunts traditional Indian menswear like a Superstar, that he is. It looks simply speculator on him. In this picture, the singer looks supremely dapper in an Indian Kurta pyjama.

Source: Nick Jonas Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.