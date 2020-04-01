Nick Jonas: Take A Look At The 'Jumanji' Actor's Family Tree

Nick Jonas is a highly celebrated American singer. The International music sensation is also an actor and songwriter by profession. Nick Jonas rose to fame with his debut album with brothers Kevin and Joe titled It's About Time in 2006. Rest as they say is history. Some of the most popular tracks of the rockstar singer include Jealous, Chains, Sucker, Close among several others.

Nick Jonas is an integral part of the Jonas Brothers all-boys music band, which climbed the ladder of popularity after featuring in Disney's movie Camp Rock in 2008. The Jonas Brothers are counted amongst the most successful international bands of all times. Nick Jonas is very close to his family and loves spending time with them. Talking about Nick Jonas' family, let's understand better by looking at his family tree.

Nick Jonas's Family Tree

Parents

Nick Jonas was born in Dallas, Texas, Nick is the third child of Kevin and Denise Jonas. His father Kevin Jonas, worked as a minister in Assemblies of God church. Kevin Jonas is a multi-faceted personality who is lyricist and musician too. Nick Jonas's mother Denise Jonas, on the other hand, was an educator. She taught sign language to school kids. Denise Jonas also has deep interest in music and is a singer as well.

Spouse

Nick Jonas shocked the world when he tied the knot with former Miss World Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka Chopra hails from India and is a global star, and actor par excellence. She enjoys a massive fanbase across the globe. Nick and Priyanka are one of the much-talked-about couples in Hollywood. The two love-birds are inseparable and often spotted at various events together.

Brothers

Nick Jonas's family is a big happy joint family. He has three siblings. Two of them Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas are elder to him. Whereas Frankie Jonas is much younger to him. Nick shares a close bond with all his bothers. In fact, they are all professionally inclined towards each other as well via their band The Jonas Brothers.

Sisters In Law

As mentioned above Nick J has three brothers and two of his elder brother Kevin and Joe Jonas are married. Kevin is married to Danielle who is a popular Television star, and also an entrepreneur. Nick is also a doting uncle to his nieces Valentina Angelina Jonas, and Alena Rose Jonas, Kevin and Danielle's darling daughters.

Nick Jonas's second sister in law is Joe Jonas's wife Sophie Turner. She is a celebrated actor, who played the role Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones. Joe Jonas and Sophie are also expecting their first child, as per reports.

